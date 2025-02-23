Hampus Lindholm likely out rest of season for Bruins with knee injury

BOSTON -- Hampus Lindholm will likely miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday.

The 31-year-old defenseman was injured blocking a shot Nov. 12 at the St. Louis Blues and has not played since.

“As everybody knows he had a significant knee injury, fractured his patella, had surgery,” Sweeney said. There was no real definitive timeline, and we were pretty open about that and we didn’t want to peg a timeline on it because of the complexity of the injury.”

Sweeney said Lindholm is expected to have a follow-up exam next week to remove some of the hardware that caused irritation during rehab.

“Again, the healing process has gone long, gone well and he’ll have no setbacks moving forward,” Sweeney said. “That being said, it’s going to take a little more time to heal naturally and we don’t want to put a timeline on when he’ll be back to 100 percent.”

Lindholm is in his third full season with Boston after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on March 19, 2022. He has 313 points (73 goals, 240 assists) in 762 regular-season games with the Ducks and Bruins, and 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 79 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games this season while averaging 20:51 of ice time.

“Right when it happened, you try to think that everything in your body works no matter what … probably one of those ‘Your body can’t break’ feelings,” Lindholm said on Jan. 15. “Sometimes it doesn’t really work out the way you want. Hit me in the wrong spot. [I’ve] got to drink some more milk.

“I think any pro athlete can say being sidelined is not something you want, but it’s part of the sport. Try to do everything I can to maximize when I do get back strong and hopefully be a better version of myself when I get back playing.”

Sweeney also said there is no timeline regarding the return of defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was hospitalized with a shoulder injury and infection during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McAvoy, who was playing for the United States, has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games this season and leads Boston in time on ice per game (23:40).

“We’re happy to report Charlie is doing better,” Sweeney said. “Again, no timeline in regards to his surgery in his shoulder, but doing much better and we’re very grateful, appreciative to Dr. Asnis and the medical staff that took care of Charlie.” Sweeney said.

The Bruins (27-24-7) lost 3-2 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.