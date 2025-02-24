NHL On Tap: Jets go for 10th straight win against Sharks

Games of the day

San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NBCSCA, NHLN)

Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets will look to win 10 in a row for the first time in franchise history and retake first place in the NHL standings when they host Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks on “Prime Monday Night Hockey.” Hellebuyck is expected to be back in goal for Winnipeg for the first time since returning from helping the United States finish second at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender this season, Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins (34) and shutouts (six) and is first in goals-against average (2.06) and save percentage (.925) among goalies who have played at least 20 games. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is among the favorites for the Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie; the 18-year-old leads all first-year players with 18 goals and is second in points (41) in 46 games. The Jets (40-14-3) are the only team in the NHL with 40 wins this season and trail the Washington Capitals by one point for the NHL lead. They are seven points ahead of the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division. The Sharks (15-36-7) opened a seven-game road trip Sunday with a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames. They are 0-4-1 in their past five.

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS)

The Golden Knights (34-17-6) will put their three-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Kings, the Leagues’ top team at home (18-3-2), in a key Pacific Division matchup. Vegas leads the Edmonton Oilers by two points for first place; Los Angeles (30-17-7) is third in the Pacific, five points behind Edmonton. The Kings are 3-0-1 thus far on a six-game homestand. The teams split their previous two meetings this season, with each winning at home. Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel needs one goal for his eighth 20-goal season and is one point away from his third season with at least 70 points, and first since he had 78 in in 2019-20 with the Buffalo Sabres. Kings forward Kevin Fiala has six goals in his past five games. He had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.