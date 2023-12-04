Rookie Watch: Carlsson, Kartye among best in Pacific Division

Tye Kartye, LW, Seattle Kraken: The 22-year-old went undrafted but through hard work and consistent effort, has earned an important role in the lineup. Kartye (5-11, 202) has contributed to the bottom six with eight points (four goals), all at even strength, while averaging 12:04 of ice time in 24 games. He is second among all NHL rookies with 43 hits and tied for 10th with eight takeaways.

Kartye signed his entry-level contract with the Kraken on March 1, 2022, and had 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) in 72 games for Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League last season on the way to being named AHL Rookie of the Year. He had a memorable NHL debut in Game 5 of Western Conference First Round when he scored a second-period goal in a 3-2 win at the Avalanche, becoming the eighth player in NHL history since 1927 to score in his Stanley Cup Playoff debut.

"He has really good poise," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's not just about the goal-scoring. He has really good instincts."

Pavel Mintyukov, D, Anaheim Ducks: The 20-year-old has been fantastic for the rebuilding Ducks after winning a roster spot in training camp. Mintyukov (6-1, 195) is running Anaheim's top power-play unit, getting shifts against opposing teams' top players, earning 19:03 of ice time and is contributing at both ends of the ice. He is first among NHL rookies with 12 assists and tied for third with 13 points. He's first among rookie defensemen with 37 hits and fifth with 26 blocked shots. His nine even-strength points (eight assists) are tied with Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild among first-year defensemen.

"I'm not worried about putting too much on his plate," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "He's a thick, efficient athlete. I think he's got the body to handle it. He's actually gained strength as he's gotten more comfortable with the League. A lot of hitting people is timing and technique and I think he's starting to get a little bit more confident in those battles. When you tell him things that he needs to work on with his footwork or his pre-battle awareness, like what technique he's going to use to stop somebody, he picks it up quick."

Nikita Okhotiuk, D, San Jose Sharks: The Sharks acquired Okhotiuk as part of the Timo Meier trade with the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26. The 22-year-old had core muscle surgery in April and is now playing a prominent role as a stand-up, physical defenseman. Okhotiuk (6-1, 195) has five assists, ranks fourth among rookie defensemen with 26 hits, third with 31 blocked shots and is tied for third with seven takeaways while averaging 18:31 of ice time paired with Kyle Burroughs.

He said he's at his best when he's moving his feet, defending, and playing physical, and likens his style to retired NHL defenseman Niklas Kronwall because of "the way he played; his physicality."

"I heard about his edge, his physicality, but what has surprised me is his puck play; it's better than I anticipated," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "You got to have some level of puck play and skills to play at this level. You can't completely just play with an edge, but he has the ability to make an outlet pass and sees the ice well."

Connor Zary, C, Calgary Flames: Zary (6-0, 178) has been a pleasant surprise for the Flames, delivering energy, defensive ability and leadership as a 22-year-old center. He's even helped rejuvenate Nazem Kadri while playing with the veteran forward. Zary ranks third in the Pacific Division with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and his nine even-strength points in 14 games are tied with Mintyukov for first. He's averaging 15:05 of ice time on a line with Kadri and Martin Pospisil.

Zary was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Oct. 31. Selected No. 24 in the 2020 NHL Draft, he had 100 points (38 goals, 62 assists) in 140 AHL games spanning four seasons. In 2022-23, Zary was the only player on the Wranglers to play 72 games, finishing with 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists).

"I know he's older now, but I think he's maturing to the point where he's realizing he's not just a player that has to perform his role," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "He has an obligation now to help bring other people along."