Rookie Watch: Carlsson, Kartye among best in Pacific Division

Ducks forward tied for 1st in power-play goals; undrafted Kraken wing earning keep in bottom-6 role

rookie_watch_PAC_120323

© Debora Robinson/NHLI, Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Pacific Division (in alphabetical order):

Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks: He turns 19 years old on Dec. 26 and is second among NHL rookies with seven goals and tied for sixth with 12 points in 16 games. The left-handed center (6-foot-3, 194 pounds), chosen No. 2 in the 2023 NHL Draft, is tied for second among first-year players in power-play goals (two) and second in shooting percentage (20.0 percent) among those who've played at least 15 games. Carlsson averages 18:13 of ice time and has generated 15 of his 35 shots on goal from the high-danger slot area while scoring four times, twice the League average of two goals from that space, according to NHL EDGE. He scored the game-deciding shootout goal and had his third multipoint performance of the season in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Carlsson was named Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year last season after he led all under-19 players in the Swedish Hockey League in goals (10) and points (25). He was the seventh Sweden-born player to be chosen among the top three in the NHL draft, joining Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres, No. 1, 2018), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche, No. 2, 2011), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning, No. 2, 2009), Daniel Sedin (Vancouver Canucks, No. 2, 1999), Henrik Sedin (Canucks, No. 3, 1999) and Mats Sundin (Quebec Nordiques, No. 1, 1989).

"I've been impressed with his vision, his skill set, and he actually skates really well for a bigger guy, which is something I didn't know," Anaheim forward Mason McTavish told NHL.com. "He's really smart and I think he's going to be an unbelievable player. I think he's got so much room to grow and he's already so good, and so big. Like, he's already 6-3. I think he can fill out a bit more but he's going to be a stud."

COL@ANA: Carlsson trims the lead with a sweet shot

Tye Kartye, LW, Seattle Kraken: The 22-year-old went undrafted but through hard work and consistent effort, has earned an important role in the lineup. Kartye (5-11, 202) has contributed to the bottom six with eight points (four goals), all at even strength, while averaging 12:04 of ice time in 24 games. He is second among all NHL rookies with 43 hits and tied for 10th with eight takeaways.

Kartye signed his entry-level contract with the Kraken on March 1, 2022, and had 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) in 72 games for Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League last season on the way to being named AHL Rookie of the Year. He had a memorable NHL debut in Game 5 of Western Conference First Round when he scored a second-period goal in a 3-2 win at the Avalanche, becoming the eighth player in NHL history since 1927 to score in his Stanley Cup Playoff debut.

"He has really good poise," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's not just about the goal-scoring. He has really good instincts."

Pavel Mintyukov, D, Anaheim Ducks: The 20-year-old has been fantastic for the rebuilding Ducks after winning a roster spot in training camp. Mintyukov (6-1, 195) is running Anaheim's top power-play unit, getting shifts against opposing teams' top players, earning 19:03 of ice time and is contributing at both ends of the ice. He is first among NHL rookies with 12 assists and tied for third with 13 points. He's first among rookie defensemen with 37 hits and fifth with 26 blocked shots. His nine even-strength points (eight assists) are tied with Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild among first-year defensemen.

"I'm not worried about putting too much on his plate," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "He's a thick, efficient athlete. I think he's got the body to handle it. He's actually gained strength as he's gotten more comfortable with the League. A lot of hitting people is timing and technique and I think he's starting to get a little bit more confident in those battles. When you tell him things that he needs to work on with his footwork or his pre-battle awareness, like what technique he's going to use to stop somebody, he picks it up quick."

Nikita Okhotiuk, D, San Jose Sharks: The Sharks acquired Okhotiuk as part of the Timo Meier trade with the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26. The 22-year-old had core muscle surgery in April and is now playing a prominent role as a stand-up, physical defenseman. Okhotiuk (6-1, 195) has five assists, ranks fourth among rookie defensemen with 26 hits, third with 31 blocked shots and is tied for third with seven takeaways while averaging 18:31 of ice time paired with Kyle Burroughs.

He said he's at his best when he's moving his feet, defending, and playing physical, and likens his style to retired NHL defenseman Niklas Kronwall because of "the way he played; his physicality."

"I heard about his edge, his physicality, but what has surprised me is his puck play; it's better than I anticipated," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "You got to have some level of puck play and skills to play at this level. You can't completely just play with an edge, but he has the ability to make an outlet pass and sees the ice well."

Connor Zary, C, Calgary Flames: Zary (6-0, 178) has been a pleasant surprise for the Flames, delivering energy, defensive ability and leadership as a 22-year-old center. He's even helped rejuvenate Nazem Kadri while playing with the veteran forward. Zary ranks third in the Pacific Division with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and his nine even-strength points in 14 games are tied with Mintyukov for first. He's averaging 15:05 of ice time on a line with Kadri and Martin Pospisil.

Zary was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Oct. 31. Selected No. 24 in the 2020 NHL Draft, he had 100 points (38 goals, 62 assists) in 140 AHL games spanning four seasons. In 2022-23, Zary was the only player on the Wranglers to play 72 games, finishing with 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists).

"I know he's older now, but I think he's maturing to the point where he's realizing he's not just a player that has to perform his role," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "He has an obligation now to help bring other people along."

Related Content

Connor Bedard named NHL Rookie of the Month November 2023

Blackhawks forward Bedard named NHL Rookie of the Month for November
Top defensemen to watch this season in NCAA

On Campus: Top defensemen to watch this season
CHL notebook Oilers goalie prospect Nathaniel Day prospering

CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Day prospering after slow start to season

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche Los Angeles Kings game recap December 3

Kopitar sets Kings assist record in win against Avalanche
Color of Hockey: Dallas Stars to host Mexican teams for International Silver Stick

Color of Hockey: Stars to host Mexican teams for International Silver Stick
Dustin Brown immortalized with induction into US HHOF

Brown immortalized by Kings' statue, induction into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Pittsburgh Penguins try new approach to slumping power play

Penguins try new approach hoping to spark 29th-ranked power play
All three Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for first time

All 3 Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for 1st time when Devils face Canucks
Nashville Predators Buffalo Sabres game recap December 3

Saros makes 34 saves, Predators shut down Sabres
Columbus Blue Jackets Boston Bruins game recap December 3

Marchand has natural hat trick, Bruins rally past Blue Jackets
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
San Jose Sharks New York Rangers game recap December 3

Panarin scores hat trick, Rangers hold off Sharks
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 3 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 3
Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks from Flames

Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
Chicago Blackhawks Minnesota Wild game recap December 3

Zuccarello extends point streak to 9, Wild cruise past Blackhawks for 3rd straight win
Ross Colton fined maximum for dangerous trip

Colton fined maximum for dangerous trip in Avalanche game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 3

NHL On Tap: Western showdown between Avalanche, Kings
Vancouver Canucks on early-season heater

Zizing 'Em Up: Canucks on early-season heater