Blackhawks forward Bedard named NHL Rookie of the Month for November

NEW YORK – Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, who led all rookies with six goals and 12 points in 12 games (6-6—12), has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for November.

Bedard edged Calgary Flames center Connor Zary (3-7—10 in 13 GP), Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (3-6—9 in 15 GP), Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (3-5—8 in 12 GP) and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (4-2-0, 1.70 GAA, .926 SV%, 1 SO) for the honor.

The 18-year-old Bedard, who also placed among the leading November rookies in shots on goal (2nd; 37), assists (t-2nd; 6) and average time on ice (4th; 19:03), found the scoresheet in eight of his 12 appearances. That included all five of his contests as a visitor, extending his road point streak to seven games dating to Oct. 27 (7-4—11) – a run surpassed by only one other 18-year-old in League history.

Bedard also recorded his first career multi-goal/point performance (as well as his first career game-winning goal) with 2-2—4 on Nov. 9 at TBL. At 18 years, 115 days, he became the third-youngest player in NHL history to produce a four-point game, behind only Ted Kennedy (18 years, 27 days; 1-3—4 on Jan. 8, 1944 w/ TOR) and Bep Guidolin (18 years, 58 days; 1-3—4 on Feb. 5, 1944 w/ BOS).

Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, paces rookies in goals (10), points (18) and shots on goal (65) through 21 total contests this season (10-8—18). He is the first Blackhawks player to earn "Rookie of the Month" honors since Dominik Kubalik in January 2020 and joins Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (October) as a recipient in 2023-24.