On Campus: Top NCAA defensemen to watch this season

Some of the best defensemen in the NHL are graduates of college hockey.

Cale Makar (University of Massachusetts) of the Colorado Avalanche won the Norris Trophy in 2021-22, one year after Adam Fox (Harvard University) of the New York Rangers won it.

Look at the NHL's top scorers and along with Makar (32 points, fourth), you'll see Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, who leads the League with 37 points and attended the University of Michigan.

The list goes on, including Charlie McAvoy (Boston University) of the Boston Bruins, Brandon Montour (University of Massachusetts) of the Florida Panthers, Jaccob Slavin (Colorado College) of the Carolina Hurricanes and Devon Toews (Quinnipiac University) of the Avalanche. Luke Hughes (Michigan) of the New Jersey Devils, and the younger brother of Quinn, is among the early favorites for the Calder Trophy as the League's best rookie.

And more are on the way. It won't be long before the next wave of college standouts move on to the NHL.

Here are 10 of the top NCAA defensemen to watch this season.

Sean Behrens, University of Denver

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (No. 61) of the 2021 NHL Draft, the skilled puck-mover was a part of Denver's 2022 national championship team. He has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 14 games this season. The 20-year-old junior played for the United States in the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he had three points (one goal, two assists) to help them win a bronze medal.

Zeev Buium, University of Denver

A 17-year-old freshman who is an exceptional skater, Buium is rated by NHL Central Scouting as an "A" prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft. He plays with Behrens on Denver's top pair. He earned National Collegiate Hockey Conference Defenseman of the Week honors after scoring a goal in a 5-0 win on Nov. 24 and having four assists in a 9-0 win on Nov. 25 as Denver swept Yale University.

Buium has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and is plus-16 in 14 games this season, and has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in his past eight games. His brother, Shai, who also plays at Denver, was chosen by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 36) of the 2021 draft.

Seamus Casey, University of Michigan

After an outstanding freshman year with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 36 games, Casey is off to a fast start as a sophomore. He is the top-scoring defenseman in the country and is tied for third among all players with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 16 games. The 19-year-old was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round (No. 46) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Ryan Chesley, University of Minnesota

Selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (No. 37) of the 2022 draft, Chelsey competes hard, a trait that figures to earn him a spot on the United States team at the 2024 World Junior Championship for the second straight year. The 19-year-old sophomore has five points (two goals, three assists) in 14 games this season.

Lane Hutson, Boston University

The 19-year-old was a Hobey Baker Award finalist and led Hockey East in scoring as a freshman last season with 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) in 39 games. This season, he has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 13 games. Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 draft, he figures to be a key player for the United States at the World Junior Championship and possesses a high hockey IQ.

Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State University

After a strong season with Green Bay of the USHL last season, Levshunov has been a standout in his first year in college and is expected to be a high pick in the 2024 draft. The 18-year-old has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season.

Scott Morrow, University of Massachusetts

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 40) of the 2021 draft, Morrow led his team in scoring last season and is doing it again in his junior year with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 13 games. The 21-year-old had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 35 games last season.

Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State University

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (No. 132) of the 2023 draft, he has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 games this season. The 19-year-old freshman is a point producer and a big hitter. He tied for the lead in scoring among United States Hockey League defenseman last season with 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games for Cedar Rapids.

Ryan Ufko, University of Massachusetts

A team captain as a junior, Ufko has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games and scored a highlight-reel goal to defeat Providence College 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 18. The 20-year-old was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2021 draft.

Tom Willander, Boston University

Selected by the Canucks in the first round (No. 11) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Willander is a two-way defenseman and a very strong skater. He is likely to earn a place on Sweden's team at the 2024 WJC.