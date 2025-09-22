NHL Status Report: Slavin may be held out of preseason by Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin (soreness) has not skated at camp for precautionary reasons, and coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday his top defenseman, along with defenseman Jalen Chatfield (hip), may be held out for the preseason. "I think we've made the decision that we're just going to overly hold them off ... it's just not worth it at this point,” Brind’Amour told the Hurricanes website. “I think if we were starting (the regular season) today, they'd be in the lineup. But we're not." Carolina plays its first preseason game Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning and opens its regular season against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 9.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann is day to day with a lower-body injury, the Kraken announced Sunday. The forward is entering his fifth season with Seattle; he played all 82 games in 2024-25 and had 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists). The team also announced center Nathan Villeneuve (lower body) will miss the remainder of training camp. Villeneuve was a second-round pick (No. 63) by the Kraken at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Chicago Blackhawks

Andre Burakovsky (lower body) partially practiced Monday after staying off the ice Sunday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the forward sustained “a little bit of a tweak, but he’ll be fine.” Burakovsky, who was acquired from the Kraken for forward Joe Veleno on June 21, had 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 79 games last season. Forwards Landon Slaggert and Brett Seney left practice early Sunday and did not practice Monday. They are day to day.

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak practiced Monday for the first time in training camp. The forward was not on the ice last week because of tendinitis in his knee. Pastrnak skated on the top line with left wing Morgan Geekie and center Elias Lindholm. Boston plays a preseason game at the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Domi practiced with the Maple Leafs on Sunday for the first time in training camp. The forward sustained a lower-body injury during offseason training and had been held out of practice. He missed Toronto’s preseason opener Sunday, a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy did not practice again Sunday after missing a scrimmage Friday. "It's player management, so he'll be out probably a few days, latest hopefully a week and then he'll be back in there," coach Jon Cooper said Saturday. He added there is no concern his No. 1 goalie would not be ready for the start of the season, which begins Oct. 9 against the Senators.

Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello could be out for the start of the season. General manager Bill Guerin said "something came up" and did not know if the forward would need surgery. The Wild open their regular season at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9.