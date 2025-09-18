NHL Status Report: McGroarty out indefinitely for Penguins with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Rutger McGroarty is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. General manager Kyle Dubas said they're going to be patient with the 21-year-old forward. Robby Fabbri, a 29-year-old forward, was invited to training camp on a professional tryout contract.

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov is skating and making progress from a lower-body injury but there is no timetable on when he'll rejoin the Islanders for group sessions. The 37-year-old goalie last played Nov. 29, 2024, because of a lower-body injury. Pierre Engvall had offseason hip surgery and is expected to join the group in the next 2-3 weeks. The forward was helped off the ice with 3:04 remaining in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on April 12. He returned to the bench during overtime but did not play.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood is dealing with an offseason injury and is week to week. The Avalanche are hopeful their No. 1 goalie will be ready for their season opener at the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 7 or within the first few weeks of the season. Forward Logan O'Connor, who had offseason hip surgery, is on track to return to the lineup in early November.

Seattle Kraken

Max McCormick is out indefinitely with a hip injury and the forward will not participate in training camp. Defenseman Brandon Montour is expected to be out for two weeks after having a bursa removed from his ankle.