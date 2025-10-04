NHL Status Report: Graves to be placed on waivers by Penguins

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Ryan Graves will be placed on waivers by the Penguins on Saturday. The 30-year-old defenseman has four years remaining on a six-year contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed on July 1, 2023. Graves had four points last season (one goal, three assists) in 61 regular-season games. ... Defenseman Owen Pickering, who was expected to challenge for the opening night roster, was sent to Wilkes-Barre Scranton of the American Hockey League. ... Forward Robby Fabbri was released from his professional tryout contract.

Winnipeg Jets

Cole Perfetti did not play after the second period of a 5-4 preseason shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Friday because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated. Defenseman Dylan DeMelo did not play after the first period for precautionary reasons after taking a stick to the throat. ... Winnipeg also remains without forward Jonathan Toews (undisclosed injury).

Toronto Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton is week to week for the Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury. The forward was injured in a 3-1 preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The timeline means he will not be available for Toronto's regular-season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Buffalo Sabres

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) and defenseman Michael Kesselring (undisclosed) are each week to week for the Sabres and will be reevaluated next week, coach Lindy Ruff said Friday. Luukkonen did not come out for the second period of a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and Kesselring did not play in the third period Wednesday. Ruff said Luukkonen's injury was not the same as the lower-body injury he dealt with earlier in training camp.

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen practiced Friday in a full contact jersey but remains week-to-week with a groin injury that he re-injured during the summer and required a procedure. The 32-year-old forward, who was on the ice Thursday in a noncontact jersey, had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 78 games last season. "No change," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday. "Not close to being ready to play." ... Defenseman Brett Pesce did not play in the third period of a 3-1 preseason loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Keefe said Pesce would skate on his own Friday and "we will have to see" about his status for the season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9.

New York Islanders

Calum Ritchie could miss the start of the season because of a lower-body injury. The 20-year-old forward is expected to be out 1-2 weeks; the Islanders open the regular season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9. Ritchie has two points (one goal, one assist) in four preseason games.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller returned to practice Friday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in practice Monday. Miller wore a noncontact jersey and skated in his regular spot at center between Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle. Forward Artemi Panarin did not practice Friday and day to day with an upper-body injury. Panarin skated with a coach before the team got on the ice for practice. He previously missed time in training camp with a lower-body injury. The Rangers are hopeful to have Miller and Panarin in the lineup when they open the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). "I think it's just day by day at this point," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "We're trying to err on the side of caution as we've said with these guys all along."