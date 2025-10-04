Gustavsson signs 5-year, $34 million contract with Wild

Goalie had career-high 31 wins last season; deal begins in 2026-27

filip gustavsson MIN contract

© David Berding/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Filip Gustavsson signed a five-year, $34 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $6.8 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 27-year-old goalie was 31-19-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and five shutouts in 58 games last season. His wins and shutouts were each a career high.

Gustavsson is entering the final season of a three-year contract he signed with Minnesota on July 31, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He also became the first goalie in Wild history and the 15th in NHL history to have been credited with a goal when he scored an empty-net goal in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15, 2024.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (No. 55) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Gustavsson is 83-59-20 with a 2.67 GAA, .913 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 169 regular-season games (161 starts) for the Ottawa Senators and Wild. He is 4-6 with a 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Earlier in the week, the Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million contract ($17 million AAV) locking up the forward who could have become a UFA after the season.

Minnesota opens the regular season at the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW).

