NHL Status Report: Elias Lindholm out weeks for Bruins

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Boston Bruins

Elias Lindholm will be out for "at least a few weeks," because of a lower-body injury, coach Marco Sturm said Friday. The forward was helped off ice after a collision with Jordan Greenway in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Lindholm has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games this season. In Lindholm's absence, Marat Khusnutdinov will center the top line against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday 1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE). ... Jordan Harris will be out two months after having a procedure to repair a right ankle fracture. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 27.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to make his season debut during the Avalanche's two-game road trip which begins at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN1). The goalie has not played this season because of a lower-body injury. Colorado also plays at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.