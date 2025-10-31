NHL Status Report: Elias Lindholm out weeks for Bruins

Blackwood to make season debut this weekend for Avalanche; Strome could play for Capitals

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Boston Bruins

Elias Lindholm will be out for "at least a few weeks," because of a lower-body injury, coach Marco Sturm said Friday. The forward was helped off ice after a collision with Jordan Greenway in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Lindholm has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games this season. In Lindholm's absence, Marat Khusnutdinov will center the top line against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday 1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE). ... Jordan Harris will be out two months after having a procedure to repair a right ankle fracture. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 27.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to make his season debut during the Avalanche's two-game road trip which begins at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN1). The goalie has not played this season because of a lower-body injury. Colorado also plays at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome (lower body) wore a regular jersey at practice and could play against the New York Islanders on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN1, TVAS). The forward was injured in the first period of a 7-1 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. "We'll see. Got to talk to the medical staff and we'll see for tonight," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after the morning skate. ... Rasmus Sandin (upper body) has missed three straight games and likely won't play Friday or at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. "He's probably a little bit further away ... I would say it's highly likely that he's out for the weekend," Carbery said.

New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal will return to the lineup for the Islanders against the Washington Capitals on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN1, TVAS). The forward did not play in a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday after he arrived late to the team's morning skate. ... Forward Callum Ritchie was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League and is expected to make his Islanders debut.

