NHL Status Report: Kucherov returns to practice for Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone is week to week with an upper-body injury the forward sustained in a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Golden Knights captain had two goals and two but left at 14:20 of the third period after falling awkwardly on the ice. Stone did not play in a 4-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, and Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said he won't travel for a three-game road trip beginning Saturday. "It [stinks], it really does for him," Cassidy said. "I feel for him, but he's always bounced back well. When we do get him back, whether that's the short, medium, or long term we don't know yet, I'm sure he'll pick up right where he left off."