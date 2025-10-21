Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Kucherov returns to practice for Lightning
Stone week to week for Golden Knights; Duchene out for Stars; Chytil placed on IR by Canucks
© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images
Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov returned to practice for the Lightning on Tuesday. The forward skated on the second like with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli after missing two games because of an illness. Tampa Bay next hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Coach Jon Cooper said forward Zemgus Girgensons could make his season debut this weekend. He has not played because of an upper-body injury.
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone is week to week with an upper-body injury the forward sustained in a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Golden Knights captain had two goals and two but left at 14:20 of the third period after falling awkwardly on the ice. Stone did not play in a 4-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, and Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said he won't travel for a three-game road trip beginning Saturday. "It [stinks], it really does for him," Cassidy said. "I feel for him, but he's always bounced back well. When we do get him back, whether that's the short, medium, or long term we don't know yet, I'm sure he'll pick up right where he left off."
Edmonton Oilers
Kasperi Kapanen will miss several weeks with an undisclosed injury. The forward crashed into the boards attempting a hit on Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in the first period of a 4-2 loss on Sunday. He took one shift early in the second period, but left the game immediately afterward. "Right now, it's looking [like] up to six [weeks]," coach Kris Knoblauch said ahead of visiting the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SNW, RDS, TSN5). "He'll be unavailable for a while." ... Jake Walman will make his season debut Tuesday. He has not played because of an undisclosed injury.
Nashville Predators
Jonathan Marchessault was on the ice for the morning skate but will not play against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+). The forward is day to day with a lower-body injury and did not play in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
Vancouver Canucks
Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki (each undisclosed) were placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Sunday. The Canucks played without the two forwards after the first period of a 4-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday, a game forward Brock Boeser missed for personal reasons. … Teddy Blueger, another forward, left in the third. … Nils Hoglander, a forward projected to be out 8-10 weeks after having surgery for a lower-body injury Sept. 29, was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 7. … Forward Joseph LaBate and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt were recalled, and defenseman Victor Mancini assigned, to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Tom Willander and forward Nils Aman were later recalled with Schuldt returning to Abbotsford.
Dallas Stars
Matt Duchene is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+). The forward was originally injured in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 14 and did not play in a 5-3 loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Duchene then returned and played 15:51 in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Washington Capitals
Center Pierre-Luc Dubois remained in a noncontact jersey for practice Tuesday and will miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury when the Capitals host the Kraken on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; KHN, MNMT, KONG). Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois could "potentially" be available to play this weekend. Washington's next game is at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday and it hosts the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
New York Islanders
Alexander Romanov will miss his second straight game because of an upper-body injury when the Islanders host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA). The defenseman was not on the ice for the morning skate and did not play in a 5-4 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
Montreal Canadiens
Kirby Dach will play during the Canadiens' four-game road trip that begins at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN). The forward has a lower-body injury and has missed the past two games. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in five games this season.
Florida Panthers
Niko Mikkola will play at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS), Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Monday. The defenseman left 4:14 into the second period of a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday with an upper-body injury. Mikkola practiced Monday on the second pair with Seth Jones.
Buffalo Sabres
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was sent to Rochester of the AHL on a conditioning assignment on Monday. The goalie has not played this season after he was injured in his preseason debut on Oct. 1. He sustained a separate lower-body injury on Oct. 3 and returned to practice on Oct. 14. The Sabres next play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO, MAX, FDSNDETX, TNT).