NHL Status Report: Rossi out for Wild, consecutive-games streak to end at 173

Kraken forward Catton to debut for injured McCann; Canucks place Chytil, Lekkerimaki on IR

Marco Rossi Status Report 102025

Marco Rossi Status Report 102025

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Minnesota Wild

Marco Rossi will not play against the New York Rangers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG) because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained in Minnesota's 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. It will end his streak of 173 consecutive games played since April 10, 2023. Wild coach John Hynes said Rossi is day to day.

Seattle Kraken

Forward Jared McCann will not play against the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP) because of a lower-body injury. Coach Lane Lambert said the forward is considered day to day. Berkly Catton, the No. 8 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut in McCann's spot at left wing on a line with center Matty Beniers and right wing Jordan Eberle. "He's been obviously here for quite a while and waiting for an opportunity," Lambert said. "He's been in the meetings, and the older players have been helping him out with systems and things like that. What he needs to do now is just go play. Don't overthink it. Enjoy the moment."

Vancouver Canucks

Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki (each undisclosed) were placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday. The Canucks played without the two forwards after the first period of a 4-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday, a game forward Brock Boeser missed for personal reasons. … Teddy Blueger, another forward, left in the third. … Nils Hoglander, a forward projected to be out 8-10 weeks after having surgery for a lower-body injury Sept. 29, was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 7. … Forward Joseph LaBate and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt were recalled, and defenseman Victor Mancini was assigned to Abbotsford of the AHL.

Florida Panthers

Niko Mikkola is good to go against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS), Panthers coach Paul Maurice said three days after the defenseman left 4:14 into the second period of a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres with an upper-body injury. Mikkola practiced Monday on the second pair with Seth Jones. "He plays hard every night and always has an ice bag on something," Maurice said. "He was fine the next day."

Buffalo Sabres

Jacob Bryson did not make the trip to play the Monreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, MSG-B). Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman is feeling a lot better yet remains in concussion protocol. … Forward Beck Malenstyn is out for personal reasons. Undrafted defenseman Zach Metsa will make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League last Thursday.

Washington Capitals

Center Pierre-Luc Dubois remained in a non-contact jersey for practice Monday and will miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury when the Capitals host the Kraken on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; KHN, MNMT, KONG). Capitals coach Spencer Carbery wasn't sure yet if Dubois will be available to play in Washington's next game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. "Have a few days in between, after Seattle, so that at least gives us a few more days for the potential for him to get back into a regular jersey," Carbery said.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane (upper body) missed a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday after the forward crashed hard into the boards during the Red Wings' 2-1 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Kane took one shift in overtime and then did not practice Saturday. ... Lucas Raymond (upper body) returned to the lineup Sunday and had two assists. The forward had missed the previous two games after he was injured on a hit during the second period of a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 13.

