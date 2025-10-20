NHL Status Report: Rossi out for Wild, consecutive-games streak to end at 173

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Minnesota Wild

Marco Rossi will not play against the New York Rangers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG) because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained in Minnesota's 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. It will end his streak of 173 consecutive games played since April 10, 2023. Wild coach John Hynes said Rossi is day to day.

Seattle Kraken

Forward Jared McCann will not play against the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSP) because of a lower-body injury. Coach Lane Lambert said the forward is considered day to day. Berkly Catton, the No. 8 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut in McCann's spot at left wing on a line with center Matty Beniers and right wing Jordan Eberle. "He's been obviously here for quite a while and waiting for an opportunity," Lambert said. "He's been in the meetings, and the older players have been helping him out with systems and things like that. What he needs to do now is just go play. Don't overthink it. Enjoy the moment."

Vancouver Canucks

Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki (each undisclosed) were placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday. The Canucks played without the two forwards after the first period of a 4-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday, a game forward Brock Boeser missed for personal reasons. … Teddy Blueger, another forward, left in the third. … Nils Hoglander, a forward projected to be out 8-10 weeks after having surgery for a lower-body injury Sept. 29, was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 7. … Forward Joseph LaBate and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt were recalled, and defenseman Victor Mancini was assigned to Abbotsford of the AHL.