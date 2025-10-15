NHL Status Report: Markstrom out 'couple of weeks' for Devils

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom will be out "a couple of weeks" for the Devils, coach Sheldon Keefe said. The goalie sustained a lower-body injury after coming in relief of Jake Allen in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Markstrom made eight saves after replacing Allen, who was cramping. New Jersey recalled goalie Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday ahead of their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). Forward Zack MacEwen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve.

Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond will not play against the Panthers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS) because of an upper-body injury and is day to day. The forward left a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in the second period following a hit from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev.