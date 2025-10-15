NHL Status Report: Markstrom out 'couple of weeks' for Devils

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom will be out "a couple of weeks" for the Devils, coach Sheldon Keefe said. The goalie sustained a lower-body injury after coming in relief of Jake Allen in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Markstrom made eight saves after replacing Allen, who was cramping. New Jersey recalled goalie Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday ahead of their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). Forward Zack MacEwen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve.

Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond will not play against the Panthers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS) because of an upper-body injury and is day to day. The forward left a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in the second period following a hit from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev.

Buffalo Sabres

Zach Benson is expected to play against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS). The forward wore a full face shield at practice after taking a puck to the face during practice Oct. 8 that caused him to be hospitalized. … Jordan Greenway practiced Tuesday but will not play. The forward has been out since the start of training camp and has been recovering after sustaining a middle-body injury that required surgery. … Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury during a preseason game Oct. 1, but the goalie will need more practice time before playing. … Mattias Samuelsson is nearing a return but won't play Wednesday. The defenseman missed a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday because of an upper-body injury. ... Josh Norris is receiving a second opinion on his upper-body injury but the forward could miss eight weeks.

Dallas Stars

Matt Duchene (undisclosed) is day to day but has not been ruled out to play against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1). The forward left the Stars' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at 2:19 of the third period after a hit from defenseman Jake Middleton. Duchene has one goal and one assist in three games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Miles Wood will be out at least a week for the Blue Jackets. The forward took a high stick to the face from Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton during a 3-2 loss Monday. Wood has one goal in three games this season, his first with Columbus since being acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27.

New York Rangers

Will Borgen did not practice Wednesday because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman played 20:32 in a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Defenseman Scott Morrow was recalled by the Rangers from Hartford of the AHL on Wednesday ahead of their game at Toronto on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG). Forward Vincent Trocheck (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve; he will have to miss 10 games and 24 days and has missed three games so far.

