NHL Status Report: Soucy out at least 1 week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Letang day to day for Penguins; Norris to miss ‘significant’ time for Sabres

Carson Soucy NYR

© Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Rangers

Carson Soucy will be out at least one week because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was injured early in the second period of the Rangers’ 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Soucy was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and defenseman Connor Mackey was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Vincent Trocheck (upper body) did not play Saturday; he is week to week. New York hosts the Washington Capitals on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT; NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS).

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang (lower body) is day to day, the Penguins announced Sunday. The defenseman did not play after his first shift in the opening minute of the third period against the Rangers on Saturday but will travel with the team for its three-game road trip that begins at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Letang does not have a point and is plus-3 in three games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris (upper body) will miss a "significant" amount of time, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Saturday. The forward was injured in the third period of a 4-0 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Ruff said it is "nothing related" to the oblique injury Norris dealt with last season. Buffalo hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, ALT).

Detroit Red Wings

James van Riemsdyk was activated from non-roster status and could make his Red Wings debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday (2 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNDET). The 36-year-old forward signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Detroit on July 1. He had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games for the Blue Jackets last season. To make room for van Riemdsyk, defenseman Erik Gustafsson was loaned to Grand Rapids of the AHL on Saturday.

Ottawa Senators

Drake Batherson (upper body) is progressing but unlikely to play against the Nashville Predators on Monday (1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNSO). The forward was injured during the first week of training camp last month and hopes to make his season debut in Buffalo on Wednesday. … Defenseman Tyler Kleven is expected to play Monday for the first time since injuring his ankle in a preseason game on Sept. 21.

Colorado Avalanche

Samuel Girard is week to week because of an upper-body injury, the Avalanche announced Saturday. The defenseman played 18:47 in Colorado's 2-1 win against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. "He'll miss some time," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said before a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars. Colorado visits Buffalo on Monday (12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, ALT).

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely. The defenseman may need surgery after he did not play in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. "They know what it is now,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said prior to a 6-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. “Tonight, they're going to get together and decide how to proceed with it. That will change the rehab time." Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Sunday, and Maurice said Kulikov will see a doctor Monday.

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to miss at least one week because of a lower-body injury. However, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Saturday he doesn't believe the goalie's injury is serious, and Kochetkov could travel with the Hurricanes when they begin a six-game road trip at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Frederik Andersen started in goal against the Flyers on Saturday and made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime win. Brandon Bussi served as the backup for the second straight game.

New Jersey Devils

Evgenii Dadonov fractured his hand and will remain out when the Devils conclude their three-game road trip at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN). Ondrej Palat took the forward’s spot on the top line with center Jack Hughes and right wing Jesper Bratt in a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. "Imaging showed there is a fracture in there, so they need to look a little bit closer," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We'll get him back home and have a better sense of what the timeline might be." The Devils play their home opener Thursday against the Panthers.

Winnipeg Jets

Haydn Fleury did not practice Sunday and is day to day; the defenseman blocked a shot late in the second period of Winnipeg’s 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and did not return. "He's pretty sore," Jets coach Scott Arniel said after the game. "It caught him on the side of the knee cap. He'll wake up [Sunday] and we'll see how he is." The Jets recalled defenseman Kale Clague from Manitoba of the AHL ahead of their game at the New York Islanders on Monday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3); forward Brad Lambert was loaned to Manitoba.

