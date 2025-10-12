NHL Status Report: Soucy out at least 1 week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Rangers

Carson Soucy will be out at least one week because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was injured early in the second period of the Rangers’ 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Soucy was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and defenseman Connor Mackey was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. … Vincent Trocheck (upper body) did not play Saturday; he is week to week. New York hosts the Washington Capitals on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT; NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS).