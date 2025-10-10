NHL Status Report: Norris likely out for Sabres against Bruins

Trocheck injured in Rangers' win; Kulikov being evaluated for Panthers

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris (upper body) is being evaluated and is not expected to play for the Sabres at the Boston Bruins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B). The forward was injured in the third period of a season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Coach Lindy Ruff said it is a new injury, but "similar" to an oblique injury that Norris had last season. ... Zach Benson will not play Saturday. The forward was admitted to hospital for complications relating to taking puck to face during practice on Wednesday. "There’s some precautions we have to take, but I’m optimistic that he’ll play probably as early as Wednesday," Ruff said of Benson. "I think he’ll start skating even tomorrow." With Benson and Norris injured, forward Josh Dunne was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday ... Defenseman Owen Power (illness) did not play Thursday but will make the trip to Boston and could play.

New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck sustained an upper-body injury in a 4-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and did not return. The center had an assist and won seven of 11 face-offs in 7:48 prior to the injury. Coach Mike Sulilvan did not have an update after the game and New York does not practice Friday, so an update is not expected until Saturday, prior to their game at the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG).

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm sustained a lower-bory injury in a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He played 4:26 in the first period before not returning. "Just a minor injury and not related to his old injury," Boston coach Marco Sturm said. "We just wanted to make sure he'll be ok. He's going to get tested (Friday) and we'll see."

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov did not play in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday because of and upper body injury. Coach Paul Maurice did not have an update on the defenseman on Friday. The Panthers host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1).

Chicago Blackhawks

Jason Dickinson did not play in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. He won four of seven face-offs in 8:25 of ice time. "I'll know more tomorrow," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said after the game. "No real update yet. Obviously didn't finish the game, so that's not great. We'll see where it goes."

