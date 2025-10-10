Schaefer makes family, friends ‘super proud’ in NHL debut with Islanders

The assist enabled Schaefer (18 years, 34 days) to become the youngest defenseman in League history with a point in his first career game, a mark previously held by Scott Niedermayer (18 years, 46 days on Oct. 16, 1991).

The goal tied the game 1-1 at 12:02 of the first period. It also turned Todd into an emotional wreck.

He was standing up at the time, and Johnny was sitting in the first row of the suite. They were overcome by the moment but eventually found each other and embraced to provide some sort of emotional support.

"I've been emotional for weeks now; it just seems like I can't stop crying but I'm just happy for his success," Todd said, pointing to the ice. "I know how much he wants this and I'm just so thrilled that he's playing with confidence. I'm glad the Islanders leadership group of (coach) Patrick Roy, (general manager) Mathieu Darche, has basically said, 'We want you to play with confidence.'

"That's what I was concerned with ... that [Matthew] might go too easy, and he might take his foot off the gas but he's playing with confidence, and that's great."

Confidence indeed. Schaefer looked calm, cool and collected and never out of place. In many ways, it was expected of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

He finished with one assist, a plus-1 rating, and six shot attempts (one on goal) in 17:15 of ice time.

"I know it means so much to him and it's what he wants and I'm so proud of him," Todd said. "You know what, he's chasing his dream and he's just very excited. I couldn't be prouder."

Todd and Johnny arrived in Pittsburgh on Thursday morning.

"It was a chaotic drive up ... it's always chaotic in the Schaefer family, with or without an NHL game right in front of you," Johnny said. "We shed a ton of tears. We're super proud of him. It's just crazy to see him put on an NHL jersey, go out there in warmups ... it's something that you'll never forget."