Schaefer makes family, friends ‘super proud’ in NHL debut with Islanders

Defenseman's father, brother among those in Pittsburgh to witness No. 1 pick's 1st career point

By Mike G. Morreale
PITTSBURGH -- The historic moment wasn't lost on Todd Schaefer, the father of New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

In Matthew's NHL debut, Todd, his eldest son, Johnny, and 25 other friends and family members were all cheering him on against the Pittsburgh Penguins from their section at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Sure, he's watched his son do this so many times before, but this was different.

It happened on his sixth shift of the game. That's when Matthew skated down wing and dumped the puck into the right-wing corner, allowing New York to go on the attack. He ultimately found himself with the puck in the left face-off circle, found a seam, and passed to Jonathan Drouin in the slot for the Islanders first goal of the season, in what would end in a 4-3 loss.

The assist enabled Schaefer (18 years, 34 days) to become the youngest defenseman in League history with a point in his first career game, a mark previously held by Scott Niedermayer (18 years, 46 days on Oct. 16, 1991).

The goal tied the game 1-1 at 12:02 of the first period. It also turned Todd into an emotional wreck.

He was standing up at the time, and Johnny was sitting in the first row of the suite. They were overcome by the moment but eventually found each other and embraced to provide some sort of emotional support.

"I've been emotional for weeks now; it just seems like I can't stop crying but I'm just happy for his success," Todd said, pointing to the ice. "I know how much he wants this and I'm just so thrilled that he's playing with confidence. I'm glad the Islanders leadership group of (coach) Patrick Roy, (general manager) Mathieu Darche, has basically said, 'We want you to play with confidence.'

"That's what I was concerned with ... that [Matthew] might go too easy, and he might take his foot off the gas but he's playing with confidence, and that's great."

Confidence indeed. Schaefer looked calm, cool and collected and never out of place. In many ways, it was expected of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

He finished with one assist, a plus-1 rating, and six shot attempts (one on goal) in 17:15 of ice time.

"I know it means so much to him and it's what he wants and I'm so proud of him," Todd said. "You know what, he's chasing his dream and he's just very excited. I couldn't be prouder."

Todd and Johnny arrived in Pittsburgh on Thursday morning.

"It was a chaotic drive up ... it's always chaotic in the Schaefer family, with or without an NHL game right in front of you," Johnny said. "We shed a ton of tears. We're super proud of him. It's just crazy to see him put on an NHL jersey, go out there in warmups ... it's something that you'll never forget."

schaefer-brother-dad

Islanders coach Patrick Roy said after the game that he was very impressed with Schaefer.

In addition to his offensive exploits and confident transitions, he was pushing away opposing forwards in front of his own net. In the first period, Penguins forward Noel Acciari was denied a chance to plant himself in the slot when Schaefer confidently shoved him to the outside. He did the same thing to Penguins rookie center Ben Kindel.

"In all honesty, I'm more stressed that it's an NHL game but to Matthew, it's just another game," Todd said. "And thank goodness he looks at it like that because for me, there's more fans, more lights, more noise ... Sidney Crosby's on the ice. It carries that much more weight. But to him, it's just another day at the office."

Matthew also received the chance to do a solo skate with fellow rookie forward Max Shabanov prior to the Islanders pregame warmup.

"He always calls us prior to a game and I told him, you're going to make mistakes, you're going to be nervous, but most importantly, you got to enjoy it because there's only going to be your first NHL game one time’" Johnny said. "You're going to have many more to play but there's only going to be your first. I could see him during that solo skate ... listening to the tunes, being with the boys, all that stuff. I'm so super proud ... definitely the emotions got the best of me."

Prior to the start of the third period, Johnny offered his wish for his brother.

"I just want him to smile when he comes off the ice tonight," he said. "I want him to be happy, and I want him to come off the ice saying, 'You know what? This was pretty cool and I can't wait to play the next game.'"

Matthew Schaefer talks with a young fan

Next up for Schaefer is New York's home opener against the Washington Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN), where he may have an even bigger cheering section.

The one person there in spirit with him is his mother, Jennifer, who died of breast cancer in February 2024. Matthew wears a necklace and carries a few things that his mom had given him. He also speaks to her internally prior to any big moment.

What advice would mom have given Matthew prior to his debut on Thursday?

"She would have just said, 'I love you, buddy. I'm proud of you,'" Todd said.

