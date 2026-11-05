NHL Status Report: Suzuki back for Canadiens against Mammoth

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares (lower body) has been upgraded to day to day by the Maple Leafs and could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The forward again wore a noncontact jersey Wednesday and skated as the left wing on a line with Nick Paul and William Nylander. Tavares, who had been week to week since leaving in the third period following a collision with Sabres forward Josh Norris on Oct. 15, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. He's missed Toronto's past eight. “I'm sure he was excited to get out there and compete with the guys,” coach Jim Hiller said Wednesday. “But he had a really good practice. Tomorrow is an off day for us, and we have a good practice on Friday, so he’ll have to practice Friday and pass that test and hopefully he does. And then I'd like to see him if we can.”