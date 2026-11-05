Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Suzuki back for Canadiens against Mammoth
Heiskanen likely out for Stars; Hall could return for Hurricanes; Gibson questionable for Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki will return for the Canadiens against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16, Mammoth+). The forward and Montreal captain had missed the past six games with an upper-body injury. He had played in 546 consecutive games to start his NHL career before sustaining the injury. Suzuki has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games this season after he had a career-high 101 points last season (29 goals, 72 assists), was plus-37 and won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL.
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen is "day to day for a little while," according to Stars coach Glen Guluztan, and likely won't play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, Prime Video, CBJNHL). Their top defenseman left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time per game.
Carolina Hurricanes
Taylor Hall could return for the Hurricanes against the New York Islanders on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+). The forward has missed the past nine games with two different upper-body injuries. Hall did not play in a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 27 after leaving the morning skate early. He had practiced on a line with Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis the previous day and was anticipating a return to the lineup after missing the previous five games because of an unrelated upper-body injury. Hall has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season.
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New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal (knee) practiced with the Islanders in a noncontact jersey Wednesday. The forward has yet to make his season debut after he reaggravated his injury prior to training camp. Barzal led New York with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games last season. There is still no timeline for his return. "I think it just gives us confidence that he's getting a little closer every day,” captain Bo Horvat said. “Yeah, I mean, we want him on the ice. We want him back in the lineup. He's a big part of this group, big part of this team. We need him." … Forward Matias Maccelli (lower body) and defenseman Ryan Pulock (upper body) also practiced in noncontact jerseys. Maccelli was injured Oct. 17, and Pulock on Oct. 29. Each has a timeline of 2-4 weeks. The Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+).
Detroit Red Wings
John Gibson (lower body) is questionable for the Red Wings against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS). The goalie allowed two goals on 13 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday before leaving after the first period. Detroit coach Todd McLellan did not have an update after the game but said backup Daniil Tarasov is in line for more playing time. Gibson is 4-5-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average and .860 save percentage in 11 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin (lower body) took rushes on the second line at Penguins practice Wednesday, and coach Dan Muse said he's a "full go" to return against the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The forward missed a 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday and was considered day to day. Malkin ranks third for Pittsburgh with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares (lower body) has been upgraded to day to day by the Maple Leafs and could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The forward again wore a noncontact jersey Wednesday and skated as the left wing on a line with Nick Paul and William Nylander. Tavares, who had been week to week since leaving in the third period following a collision with Sabres forward Josh Norris on Oct. 15, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. He's missed Toronto's past eight. “I'm sure he was excited to get out there and compete with the guys,” coach Jim Hiller said Wednesday. “But he had a really good practice. Tomorrow is an off day for us, and we have a good practice on Friday, so he’ll have to practice Friday and pass that test and hopefully he does. And then I'd like to see him if we can.”
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