There are 11 games on the NHL schedule Thursday, including two televised nationally in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes visit Islanders one week from Global Series
Forsberg seeks Predators record sixth straight multipoint game; Penguins captain Crosby can pass Dionne in all-time points
© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images
Cup champs look to rebound
The Carolina Hurricanes will try to bounce back after just their third regulation loss of the season when they visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+). The Hurricanes (12-3-2) won four in a row and were 12-1-1 in their previous 14 games before a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Carolina forward Taylor Hall could return after missing nine games with two different upper-body injuries. The Islanders (7-5-2) have been off since a 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 31. The Hurricanes will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday before leaving for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland in Helsinki, where they will face the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Nov. 12 and 14.
MacKinnon, Avalanche cooking at home
Nathan MacKinnon can extend his point streak to seven games when the Colorado Avalanche host the Predators at Ball Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+, TVAS). MacKinnon has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) during the six-game run to climb into fourth in the NHL with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 16 games. The Avalanche (9-6-1) are 6-1-1 at home this season, including four straight wins. Filip Forsberg can set a Predators record with his sixth consecutive multipoint game, breaking the mark set by Roman Josi (five) in 2021-22. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past five. Nashville (6-4-5) is 3-1-2 in its past six.
Sid shoots for sixth
Sidney Crosby can pass Marcel Dionne for sixth in NHL history in points when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The Penguins captain has 1,771 points (658 goals, 1,113 assists) in 1,435 regular-season games, including 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 15 games this season, to match Dionne's point total in 1,348 games. Pittsburgh (5-8-2) has lost its past three games (0-2-1). Boston (11-4-1) will try to end a 0-2-1 slide on the road. Bruins forward James Hagens, who turned 20 on Tuesday, has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past five games to take the rookie scoring lead with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games.
Jets seek spark from historic comeback
The Winnipeg Jets will look to build on the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history when they open a three-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3). Winnipeg (5-8-3) rallied from down 4-0 in the final 2:39 of the third period on its way to defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime Tuesday and end a nine-game slide (0-7-2). Kyle Connor scored twice during the Jets' comeback and has four goals in his past four games to tie Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for second in the NHL with 13 goals in 16 games behind Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (15). The Canucks (3-13-1) will try to end a three-game skid (0-3-0).
McDavid, Gauthier rolling
Connor McDavid can equal the longest season-opening point streak of his NHL career and Cutter Gauthier will try to become the first player to score three consecutive hat tricks when the Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; SNW, Prime Video). McDavid, who has 40 points (nine goals, 31 assists) in Edmonton's first 16 games, can match his 17-game point streak to open the 2021-22 season. Gauthier followed up his hat trick in Anaheim's 6-3 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday by scoring three times in a 5-4 win at the Canucks on Tuesday. The Oilers (11-2-3) have points in their past five games (3-0-2) heading into the opener of a four-game homestand. The Ducks (7-7-1) are 3-1-1 in their past five following a five-game losing streak.
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The schedule
Utah Mammoth at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. RDS, TSN2, Utah16, Mammoth+)
Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS)
Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, CHSN)
St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; ABC32, BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN)
Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+)
Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG)
Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS)
Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, Prime Video, CBJNHL)
Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3)
Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; SNW, Prime Video)
Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+, TVAS)