NHL On Tap: Hurricanes visit Islanders one week from Global Series

Cup champs look to rebound

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to bounce back after just their third regulation loss of the season when they visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+). The Hurricanes (12-3-2) won four in a row and were 12-1-1 in their previous 14 games before a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Carolina forward Taylor Hall could return after missing nine games with two different upper-body injuries. The Islanders (7-5-2) have been off since a 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 31. The Hurricanes will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday before leaving for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland in Helsinki, where they will face the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Nov. 12 and 14.