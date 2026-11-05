NHL, Kaufland announce multiyear international partnership

NEW YORK -- Kaufland and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a new multiyear international partnership, naming Kaufland the presenting sponsor of the NHL Global Series Germany (NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland) and Official Grocery Retail Partner of the NHL in Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The partnership provides Kaufland with an array of marketing rights that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Fans will see the Kaufland brand on various NHL Global Series Germany in-arena assets, digitally enhanced dasherboards, and on virtual slot in-ice ads during European NHL game broadcasts, including NHL Monday Night Hockey broadcasts, a new initiative that will bring NHL games to hockey fans across Europe live in local primetime viewing windows on Monday nights throughout the 2026-27 season.

Kaufland will activate its partnership with the NHL across Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia through a comprehensive retail activation program, including:

- In-Store & Digital Fan Experiences: Promotional campaigns and digital activations across Kaufland’s customer platforms.

- Exclusive Fan Highlights, including opportunities to win official NHL prizes and live appearances of the iconic Stanley Cup.

- High-visibility integration of the NHL brand within Kaufland’s print and digital circulars, reaching millions of shoppers across all three territories.

As part of the collaboration, Kaufland and the NHL will build on a shared commitment to more youth participation in hockey by creating additional engagement opportunities through grassroots events for them and families. Kaufland will also engage fans at future Hockey Day events in Germany and the Czech Republic, and at the NHL Global Series Fan Fest in Düsseldorf.

2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland, a pair of games between the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks, will take place at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf on December 18 (7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET) and December 20, 2026 (2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET). The 2026 NHL Global Series presented by Kaufland between the Blackhawks and Senators represents a significant milestone in the League’s expanding global footprint. The games will mark the second and third ever NHL Regular-Season games played in Germany, with the first dating back to Oct. 8, 2011, when the Buffalo Sabres faced the Los Angeles Kings at O2 World in Berlin.

“Kaufland’s extensive reach and deep connection to consumers make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow the NHL’s presence across Europe,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development. “Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to bring hockey closer to fans through meaningful engagement at retail, across our Global Series events and in local communities, while introducing the NHL to the next generation of fans throughout Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.”

"Ice hockey is not new territory for us: in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, we at Kaufland have already been successfully involved in the sport for years. Together with the NHL, we are now taking this commitment to a new international level," says Michael Lüttgen, Member of the Executive Board Marketing at Kaufland. "Peak performance on the ice and an active everyday life are based on fresh, balanced food. As the Official Grocery Retail Partner of the NHL, we want to inspire fans and customers to do just that and show how conscious nutrition forms the foundation for top performance and well-being."

The 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland will be the 13th season overall, and fifth consecutive season, in which the League will stage NHL Regular-Season matchups in Europe, a key component of its strategy to advance the sport globally and to build deeper connections with fans worldwide. A complete history of NHL Regular-Season games played outside North America can be found here.

The NHL continues to demonstrate its commitment to the long-term growth of hockey in Germany through grassroots programs and community engagement initiatives. Central to these efforts is the expansion of NHL Street Hockey in regions such as North Rhine-Westphalia, helping create a lasting legacy and broaden access to the sport in communities across Germany, alongside fan event initiatives such as Hockey Day in Germany and various NHL Fan Fests. Looking ahead, the League will expand its school-based initiatives, youth development programs and fan engagement activities, strengthening participation and helping foster a new generation of players, families and fans throughout the country. In August, the NHL and FC Bayern also announced a first-of-its-kind strategic multiyear partnership designed to accelerate the growth of hockey in Germany and the development of FC Bayern in North America, create innovative fan engagement opportunities and connect two of the world’s most iconic sports brands and passionate fan bases.