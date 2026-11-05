Beniers scores in OT to propel Kraken past Flames

Berkly Catton scored to extend his point streak to seven games for the Kraken (9-5-1), who had dropped two of three, including a 6-2 loss at Calgary in their previous game on Friday. Joey Daccord made 25 saves.

“With the time off, I thought it took us a little bit of time to get our legs,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “I was concerned about that potentially, but I think once we got our legs going, we started to have a push, and we were better from there. I thought Joey Daccord played very well for us tonight, made huge saves when he had to, and so that helped us out a lot as well.

“But certainly, an even -- pretty even -- hockey game if you look at the chances.”

Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (7-8-1), who have alternated wins and losses over their past six games. Wolf made 27 saves.

“I thought we played a good game, I really did,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “I mean, it was a close game both ways. I think they had some opportunities that our guy made saves on, and we did as well. We just weren’t able to score the goal that we needed to before we got ourselves into overtime.”