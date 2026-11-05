SEATTLE -- Matty Beniers scored 55 seconds into overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.
Beniers scores in OT to propel Kraken past Flames
Forward wins it at 55 seconds, Daccord makes 25 saves for Seattle
Brandon Montour intercepted a pass in the defensive zone to spring Beniers on a breakaway. Beniers then won it on a low wrist shot from the slot past Dustin Wolf’s left pad.
“That was probably the longest breakaway I've ever had,” Beniers said “There was a lot of ice. (Montour) made a great play to intercept that and then give it to me.”
Berkly Catton scored to extend his point streak to seven games for the Kraken (9-5-1), who had dropped two of three, including a 6-2 loss at Calgary in their previous game on Friday. Joey Daccord made 25 saves.
“With the time off, I thought it took us a little bit of time to get our legs,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “I was concerned about that potentially, but I think once we got our legs going, we started to have a push, and we were better from there. I thought Joey Daccord played very well for us tonight, made huge saves when he had to, and so that helped us out a lot as well.
“But certainly, an even -- pretty even -- hockey game if you look at the chances.”
Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (7-8-1), who have alternated wins and losses over their past six games. Wolf made 27 saves.
“I thought we played a good game, I really did,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “I mean, it was a close game both ways. I think they had some opportunities that our guy made saves on, and we did as well. We just weren’t able to score the goal that we needed to before we got ourselves into overtime.”
Sharangovich gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 12:45 of the first period with a high tip of Zach Whitecloud’s slap shot from the point. Sharangovich’s deflection from the left circle slipped through Daccord’s five-hole.
“We did a lot of really good things the first two periods,” said Calgary forward Morgan Frost, who registered his 200th NHL point with an assist on Sharangovich’s goal. “I’m hoping for 200 more, and yeah, it’s cool, and I think at the time, that was a big goal for us.”
Catton appeared to tie it on the breakaway at 14:47, but the play was overturned after video review confirmed that he entered the offensive zone ahead of the puck and was offside.
“I kind of knew there was a good chance that maybe it was offside,” Catton said. “But maybe (we got) a little momentum, a little confidence from that.”
Catton, however, tied it 1-1 at 13:09 of the second period. Mackie Samoskevich found Catton crossing the blue line with speed off the rush, and Catton raced in and snapped a shot from the right circle over Wolf’s glove.
“(Samoskevich) waits and waits, and drags that guy over and opens that lane for me,” Catton said. “So that's kind of how that thing all turned out.”
Catton’s seven-game point streak (three goals, five assists) is the longest of his NHL career.
“I thought Mackie and ‘Cats’ and Kaapo (Kakko) started slow,” Lambert said. “They were stuck in their own end, probably the first two shifts. But as the game went along, I thought they started to use their feet a little more, and I thought Berkly was a catalyst in that. I just think he continues to get better and better.”
NOTES: Beniers scored his third career overtime goal, matching Montour, Vince Dunn, Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann for the most in Kraken history. … Catton’s seven-game point streak is the longest run by a player age 20 or younger this season.