NHL, Ticketmaster bringing haptic tablets to major events for blind, low-vision fans

The NHL and Ticketmaster are teaming to bring complimentary OneCourt haptic tablets to blind and low-vision fans at all the League’s tentpole events in North America this season.

OneCourt’s broadcast technology converts real-time game data into vibrations that allows fans to feel each play as it happens.

Implementation of the program began with the 2026 Tim Horton’s NHL Heritage Classic between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Oct. 25. It will continue at the Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Dec. 31, the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, on Feb. 5-6, and the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on Feb. 20.