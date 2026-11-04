Starman thriving while juggling Rangers broadcasts, family business

There are not enough hours in a 24-hour day for Dave Starman, but somehow he makes do with his dream job and family business.

Between his role as radio analyst of the New York Rangers and chief operating officer of the Autotap Corporation, Starman, 58, is busier than a paperhanger with an itch.

"I adore every minute of it," Starman said in an email, "and I never get tired because I love both my jobs."

Autotap is service provider of fountain beverage services started by Starman's great grandfather, Joseph, in 1900 and incorporated in 1925.

"My job is to supervise sales, service and installation of fountain beverage equipment, soda, beer and wine systems," Starman said. "I also keep track of 10 trucks handling delivery routes throughout the city."

And without taking a deep breath, Starman personally answers every customer email "because we care about them."

Yeah, it keeps him busy, but not too busy for hockey, his lifetime love.

A passionate affection for the Rangers, and being a goalie, has been part of Starman's life since he was knee-high to a grasshopper, growing up in Belle Harbor, New York, on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens.

"I played goal for the Greater New York Stars and later the University of Hartford," he said, "and drifted into coaching with a youth hockey team in Connecticut. It all was basic training for 22 years as college hockey analyst on CSTV, later the CBS Sports Network."

CBS Sports Network ended its coverage of college hockey in March 2025, leaving Starman a man without a mic. Then came what he called a miracle, something he didn't think could happen in a million years.

Starman reached out to Kenny Albert, play-by-play announcer for MSG Networks and the "NHL on TNT," with an interest in applying for the open radio analyst role following the retirement of television analyst Joe Micheletti and Dave Maloney moving from radio to the TV booth. Albert referred Starman to MSG Networks senior coordinating producer Kevin Meininger, with whom he interned under at SportsChannel in the early 1990s.

"Next thing I knew my million-to-one shot came in and almost 100 games later I still can't believe it," Starman said.