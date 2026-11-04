Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, also known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his insight and humor with readers each Wednesday. This week spotlights a unique New York Rangers broadcaster whose other life happens to be as chief operating officer of a thriving Brooklyn beverage company.
Starman thriving while juggling Rangers broadcasts, family business
Living busy life as radio analyst, COO of beverage company
© Dave Starman
There are not enough hours in a 24-hour day for Dave Starman, but somehow he makes do with his dream job and family business.
Between his role as radio analyst of the New York Rangers and chief operating officer of the Autotap Corporation, Starman, 58, is busier than a paperhanger with an itch.
"I adore every minute of it," Starman said in an email, "and I never get tired because I love both my jobs."
Autotap is service provider of fountain beverage services started by Starman's great grandfather, Joseph, in 1900 and incorporated in 1925.
"My job is to supervise sales, service and installation of fountain beverage equipment, soda, beer and wine systems," Starman said. "I also keep track of 10 trucks handling delivery routes throughout the city."
And without taking a deep breath, Starman personally answers every customer email "because we care about them."
Yeah, it keeps him busy, but not too busy for hockey, his lifetime love.
A passionate affection for the Rangers, and being a goalie, has been part of Starman's life since he was knee-high to a grasshopper, growing up in Belle Harbor, New York, on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens.
"I played goal for the Greater New York Stars and later the University of Hartford," he said, "and drifted into coaching with a youth hockey team in Connecticut. It all was basic training for 22 years as college hockey analyst on CSTV, later the CBS Sports Network."
CBS Sports Network ended its coverage of college hockey in March 2025, leaving Starman a man without a mic. Then came what he called a miracle, something he didn't think could happen in a million years.
Starman reached out to Kenny Albert, play-by-play announcer for MSG Networks and the "NHL on TNT," with an interest in applying for the open radio analyst role following the retirement of television analyst Joe Micheletti and Dave Maloney moving from radio to the TV booth. Albert referred Starman to MSG Networks senior coordinating producer Kevin Meininger, with whom he interned under at SportsChannel in the early 1990s.
"Next thing I knew my million-to-one shot came in and almost 100 games later I still can't believe it," Starman said.
© Dave Starman
Albert recalled when Starman volunteered to be his part-time color analyst when he covered Baltimore of the American Hockey League from 1990 to 1992.
"Dave made countless trips to meet me at rinks all over the northeast," Albert said. "He paid his dues while gaining invaluable experience and making important connections."
His met his wife, Shireen, at an officiating seminar in 2007. Shireen is a three-time Emmy Award winner and taught him how to tell a story while quickly getting to the point. They worked at CBS Sports Network together, becoming the only husband-and-wife team on the same on-air crew in sports.
Perhaps most amazing is how Dave manages his double-life between the NHL and the family business as the father of two boys: Jared, 25, and Ryan, 21.
"Dave has more energy than anyone I know," Shireen said," and it's his passion for hockey and Autotap that fuels it. Some nights he doesn't get home from a road trip until two in the morning yet he's up at seven to help get his work day started -- and with no complaints.
"He seamlessly changes on the fly as needed. He speaks to customers on his drives to and from Ranger practices. When working Autotap, he takes calls from his MSG producers as he's planning content for the night's Rangers broadcast."
All roads led to what Albert called a home-run hire.
"What once seemed out of the question is now a reality in the MSG Networks booth," Starman said.