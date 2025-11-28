NHL Status Report: Norris could return for Sabres against Devils

Anaheim Ducks

Lukas Dostal is day to day for the Ducks with an upper-body injury and could miss his second straight game against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+). The goalie did not dress in a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Petr Mrazek, who made 23 saves in the loss, could start Friday. If not, Ville Husso, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will make his season debut. Dostal is 11-5-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 17 games this season. "I don't foresee it long term, but we'll see," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said Wednesday.