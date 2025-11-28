Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Norris could return for Sabres against Devils
Dostal day to day for Ducks; Pionk questionable for Jets
© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images
Buffalo Sabres
Josh Norris could return for the Sabres against the New Jersey Devils on Friday (4 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG). The forward took line rushes and was on the first power-play unit at practice on Tuesday. He has missed 22 games since he sustained an upper-body injury in the Sabres first game of the season. If he doesn't play Friday, he likely will return against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Anaheim Ducks
Lukas Dostal is day to day for the Ducks with an upper-body injury and could miss his second straight game against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+). The goalie did not dress in a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Petr Mrazek, who made 23 saves in the loss, could start Friday. If not, Ville Husso, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will make his season debut. Dostal is 11-5-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 17 games this season. "I don't foresee it long term, but we'll see," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said Wednesday.
Winnipeg Jets
Neal Pionk is day to day and questionable to play for the Jets at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3). The defenseman took part in the morning skate but did not play in a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury. Pionk was injured in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. "He skated [Tuesday], he tried again today," Jets coach Scott Arniel said Wednesday. "He just doesn't feel quite right, so day to day."
New Jersey Devils
Evgenii Dadonov will "miss some time" for the Devils because of an undisclosed injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday. The forward was injured in a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday and did not practice Tuesday. "(He) won't be available for a period of time, which we don't quite know," Keefe said before a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Dadonov, who has no points in five games this season, missed 17 games earlier this season with a hand fracture. The Devils visit the Sabres on Friday (4 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG).
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.