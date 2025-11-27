NHL On Tap: Avalanche put 10-game winning streak on line against rolling Wild

Matthews and Ovechkin meet

The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-10-3) hope to build off captain Auston Matthews’ return to the lineup and a 2-1 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday but will have a tough challenge in Alex Ovechkin and the surging Washington Capitals (13-9-2) at Capital One Arena (5 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN4, TVAS). Ovechkin scored his 908th NHL goal in a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday to guide the Capitals to their fifth win in six games (5-1-0). Jakob Chychrun also scored and extended his goal streak to four games (five goals) and point streak to nine (12 points; six goals, six assists). Matthews, who missed five games with a lower-body injury, didn’t register a point on Wednesday’s victory that lifted Toronto from a 1-5-2 funk, but he was a presence with three shots, a hit and a blocked shot in 24:35 of ice time. William Nylander scored the game-winner, his 15th career overtime goal and passed Matthews and Mats Sundin for most in Maple Leafs history.