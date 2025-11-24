Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Matthews could return for Maple Leafs on Wednesday
Miller still out, Trocheck game-time decision for Rangers; Marchenko injured at Blue Jackets morning skate
© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Nicolas Roy each skated Monday, and the forwards could return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360). Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain has missed their past five games because of a lower-body injury; Knies (lower body) and Roy (upper body) have missed the past three. … “I’d say (they’re) close,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “So, I’ll probably know (Tuesday) if they’re available for Wednesday.” … Berube said defenseman Jake McCabe, who left a 5-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday with an upper-body injury, should be able to play Wednesday.
New York Rangers
J.T. Miller is expected to miss his second straight game Monday against the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, MSG 2). The Rangers captain stayed on the ice after the morning skate and remains day to day. Miller played 20:33 in a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and then missed a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games. … Vincent Trocheck did not skate Monday morning and will be a game-time decision, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. Trocheck had one assist in 22:06 of ice time Saturday. … Jonathan Quick (lower body), who made 31 saves at Utah, is also unavailable; goalie Dylan Garand and forward Brett Berard were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Kirill Marchenko is questionable to play against the Washington Capitals on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT) after the forward was injured during the morning skate. Marchenko, who leads the Blue Jackets with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 22 games, was still being evaluated, coach Dean Evason said. “We’ll see where he’s at; obviously, we can’t make a decision at this point,” Evason said.” If Marchenko is unable to play, he’d likely be replaced by forward Zach Aston-Reese.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Cernak (undisclosed) is going to miss “significant” time and is week to week, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Monday before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP, TVAS). The defenseman played 23:24 in a 5-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday and has four assists in 19 games. … Cooper also said Brayden Point will not play Monday and is "dicey" to play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday; the forward left the game Saturday in the second period and returned for one shift in the third period before exiting.
New Jersey Devils
Cody Glass participated in the morning skate Monday and will return against the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, MSGSN) after the Devils forward missed four games with an upper-body injury. Glass has three goals in 10 games this season. "He's had lots of good skates here since we've been gone [for a five-game road trip]," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Having another center-ice position to be filled is really good for us."
Montreal Canadiens
Alexandre Texier signed a one-year contract with the Canadiens on Sunday after the forward’s deal with the Blues was terminated. The 26-year-old had one assist in eight games for St. Louis this season. He has 91 points (40 goals, 51 assists) in 240 NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Blues. … Defenseman Adam Engstrom was recalled from Laval of the AHL.