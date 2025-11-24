NHL Status Report: Matthews could return for Maple Leafs on Wednesday

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller is expected to miss his second straight game Monday against the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, MSG 2). The Rangers captain stayed on the ice after the morning skate and remains day to day. Miller played 20:33 in a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and then missed a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games. … Vincent Trocheck did not skate Monday morning and will be a game-time decision, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. Trocheck had one assist in 22:06 of ice time Saturday. … Jonathan Quick (lower body), who made 31 saves at Utah, is also unavailable; goalie Dylan Garand and forward Brett Berard were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday.