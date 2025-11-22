NHL Status Report: Matthews to miss 5th straight game for Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews skated Saturday morning but will miss his fifth straight because of a lower-body injury when the Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP). The Maple Leafs captain has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 17 games this season. … Matthew Knies (lower body) also skated Saturday morning but will miss his third straight game; the forward has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 19 games this season. … Anthony Stolarz has not been on the ice since the goalie sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 11. "Worse than we thought (initially)," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "... I really don't have a timetable for him."

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi (upper body) will return against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT2). The defenseman and Predators captain missed 12 games after being injured Oct. 23 but returned to practice this week. Josi has five points (one goal, four assists) in eight games this season. He missed the final 25 games of last season and was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PTS), a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue, according to Cleveland Clinic.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller (upper body) is day to day and will not play at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG). The forward and Rangers captain scored twice and played 20:33 in a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. "We'll take it as it comes ... he's a tough guy to replace," New York coach Mike Sullivan said. Miller has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Jake Walman will not play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNW, CITY, SN360); the Oilers defenseman is day to day after he blocked a shot during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said Walman could return next week.

Washington Capitals

Nic Dowd (upper body) participated in the morning skate Saturday but will miss his third straight game against the Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT). The Capitals forward was injured Nov. 17 against the Los Angeles Kings and remains day to day. Dowd has five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Evans skated Saturday morning and will play against the Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP). The Canadiens forward sustained an undisclosed injury in the second period of an 8-4 loss to the Capitals on Friday when he was checked by Tom Wilson. Evans played one shift late in the second before leaving the game for good. He has six points (three goals, three assists in 20 games).

Buffalo Sabres

Zach Benson (lower body) could return against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1). The Sabres forward has missed their past 10 games, having most recently played Oct. 30. Benson has eight assists in eight games.

