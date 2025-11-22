NHL Status Report: Matthews to miss 5th straight game for Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews skated Saturday morning but will miss his fifth straight because of a lower-body injury when the Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP). The Maple Leafs captain has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 17 games this season. … Matthew Knies (lower body) also skated Saturday morning but will miss his third straight game; the forward has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 19 games this season. … Anthony Stolarz has not been on the ice since the goalie sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 11. "Worse than we thought (initially)," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "... I really don't have a timetable for him."

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi (upper body) will return against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT2). The defenseman and Predators captain missed 12 games after being injured Oct. 23 but returned to practice this week. Josi has five points (one goal, four assists) in eight games this season. He missed the final 25 games of last season and was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PTS), a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue, according to Cleveland Clinic.