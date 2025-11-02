NHL Status Report: Couturier game-time decision for Flyers

Boston Bruins

Elias Lindholm will be out for "at least a few weeks" with a lower-body injury, coach Marco Sturm said Friday. The forward was helped off the ice after a collision with Jordan Greenway in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. In Lindholm's absence, Marat Khusnutdinov was the center on the top line in a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Jordan Harris will be out two months after having a procedure to repair a right ankle fracture. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 27.