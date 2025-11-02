Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Couturier game-time decision for Flyers
Predators forward Smith out 3-6 weeks; Kakko makes season debut with Kraken
© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Couturier (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Calgary Flames in Philadelphia (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS). The forward missed a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after he was hit by a shot during the first period of a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Forward Jacob Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and played 11:09 in his season debut.
Nashville Predators
Cole Smith is out 3-6 weeks with an upper-body injury the forward sustained in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames in Nashville on Saturday. … Defenseman Roman Josi (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. The Predators captain hasn't played since Oct. 23.
Seattle Kraken
Kaapo Kakko played 14:16 in his season debut, a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Seattle on Saturday. The forward broke his hand during a preseason game and returned to face the team that traded him to the Kraken on Dec. 19.
Colorado Avalanche
Mackenzie Blackwood made his season debut with 20 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. The goalie, who backed up Scott Wedgewood in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, had not played this season because of a lower-body injury.
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm will be out for "at least a few weeks" with a lower-body injury, coach Marco Sturm said Friday. The forward was helped off the ice after a collision with Jordan Greenway in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. In Lindholm's absence, Marat Khusnutdinov was the center on the top line in a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Jordan Harris will be out two months after having a procedure to repair a right ankle fracture. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 27.