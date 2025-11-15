Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Jack Hughes out for Devils with hand injury
Hyman to make season debut for Oilers; Dahlin to return for Sabres
© Rich Graessle/NHLI
New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes is out for the Devils with a non-hockey hand injury. The center is being evaluated, and the team will provide an update when available. Hughes leads the Devils in goals (10) and points (20) in 17 games this season. He had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The Devils visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN).
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman will make his season debut for the Oilers at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW). The forward was on the top line with Matt Savoie and Connor McDavid at the morning skae; he has not played since dislocating his wrist last season during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. "It's exciting. It's (been) a long time, so it's good to be back," Hyman said. "It was a long process. It was hard, but I had great help. ... You've just got to be patient and have a positive outlook." Hyman had 44 points (27 goals, 17 assists) in 73 regular-season games and 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 playoff games before the injury. "Physically, he's ready to go. He's been skating for quite a while," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "He feels energized, rested. Having Zach back will be a huge addition to our team. Obviously missing training camp and the games so far, it will take a little bit of an adjustment period just getting used to the speed and making those plays under pressure. But we're very fortunate to have him back right now."
Toronto Maple Leafs
Joseph Woll was activated to the roster and could make his season debut for the Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC). The goalie had been with Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment since last week after leaving the team in training camp due to a personal matter. Goalie Anthony Stolarz remains day to day with an upper-body injury and will not play. He allowed three goals on 11 shots before leaving after the first period on Tuesday.… Auston Matthews was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Nov. 11, because of a lower-body injury and could miss a week. The center was injured in a 5-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday but coach Craig Berube said the injury did not occur when Matthews was hit by Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov along the boards at 8:30 of the second period, even though he exited the game 30 seconds later. Forward Easton Cowan was also recalled from Toronto of the AHL on Friday. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in 10 games with the Maple Leafs this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin took part in the morning skate and will play for the Sabres against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B). The defenseman and Sabres captain missed the last three games after returning to Sweden to be with his wife as she recovers from a heart transplant. "Everything went well, so he's anxious to get back playing," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "Any time you get your captain back, it's a jolt for the team, and I think everybody was excited to see him." Dahlin has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 14 games this season. Buffalo went 0-3-0 without him.
Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes did not play in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday because of an illness. The defenseman participated in the morning skate after not practicing Thursday. “It looked like he was going to be OK,” coach Adam Foote said after the game Friday. “He went out and tried it this morning, and when he had his nap and woke up, he didn’t feel like it was right where he needed it to be." Hughes left at 9:09 of the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday favoring his left arm after taking a hooking penalty but later returned. He has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 14 games this season. … Thatcher Demko was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Tuesday, when the goalie left following the first period with a lower-body injury. He started after not dressing for back-to-back games over the weekend but left after giving up three goals on eight shots in the first period. … Defenseman Victor Mancini, who has been out since Oct. 26 with an undisclosed injury, was activated from injured reserve but did not play Friday.
Washington Capitals
John Carlson is dealing with an upper-body injury and will be a game-time decision for the Capitals against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN). The defenseman did not participate in the morning skate but coach SPencer Carbery said he is "not overly concerned." Carlson has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 17 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi will be out week to week for the Wild because of a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Friday. The forward did not have a point in 17:59 of ice time in a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. He has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 17 games this season. The Wild host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+). "Something that was bothering him a little bit and started to get a little bit worse and now he's out," Minnesota coach John Hynes said Friday.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Defenseman Victor Hedman returned to practice Friday and could return against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS). The defenseman did not play in a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury. Forwards Brandon Hagel, Pontus Holmberg and Dominic James did not practice Friday. Hagel left a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury after a hit from Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy in the first period. Holmberg and James did not play due to undisclosed injuries. ... Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) won't play Saturday. The defenseman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after leaving a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 8. ... Forward Nick Paul (upper body), who hasn't played this season, is nearing a return and could play next week.
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since having thumb surgery on Oct. 16. The forward was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Oct. 13 when he was cross-checked by defenseman Roman Josi in the first period. Tkachuk was expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks. "He's skating today with the group so he's coming along," Senators coach Travis Green said. "Still probably a couple of weeks away though at least. ... I don't have an exact day but he'll get checked out this week and join us on the road trip." Tkachuk had three assists in three games this season for Ottawa, which hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNW) before a seven-game road trip.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner will be out long term for the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury. The forward left in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and did not play in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Jenner has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season. "Obviously Boone is a huge part of our group, our identity, all those things he drives, our work ethic, no question," coach Dean Evason said Thursday. "But we have other guys that do that as well, and we expect everybody to do that and lead as he has and does on a consistent basis. Will we miss him? Sure. No question. When you have a guy like that come out of your lineup and you need people to step up, and we have no doubt that people will."
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson is out week to week for the Golden Knights because of a lower-body injury and did not play in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. The forward left after the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. He had an assist in the game. Karlsson has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 14 games this season. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Karlsson also would not travel on their two-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild this weekend.
Chicago Blackhawks
Frank Nazar and Jason Dickinson practiced Friday and each forward could play for the Blackhawks against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNP, SNO, CBC). Forward Andre Burakovsky, who missed a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday due to illness, practiced Friday and will play against Toronto. Tyler Bertuzzi did not practice Friday but could play Saturday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the forward is "banged up."
Dallas Stars
Jamie Benn could make his season debut for the Stars next week. The captain has not played this season because of a punctured lung, but has been skating. "He's had a couple of good skates, yesterday was a really hard skate for him and he got through it," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said prior to their 7-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. "All signs seem to be he is heading in the right direction."