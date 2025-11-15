NHL Status Report: Jack Hughes out for Devils with hand injury

Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes did not play in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday because of an illness. The defenseman participated in the morning skate after not practicing Thursday. “It looked like he was going to be OK,” coach Adam Foote said after the game Friday. “He went out and tried it this morning, and when he had his nap and woke up, he didn’t feel like it was right where he needed it to be." Hughes left at 9:09 of the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday favoring his left arm after taking a hooking penalty but later returned. He has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 14 games this season. … Thatcher Demko was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Tuesday, when the goalie left following the first period with a lower-body injury. He started after not dressing for back-to-back games over the weekend but left after giving up three goals on eight shots in the first period. … Defenseman Victor Mancini, who has been out since Oct. 26 with an undisclosed injury, was activated from injured reserve but did not play Friday.