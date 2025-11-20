NHL Status Report: Tkachuk back at practice with Senators after thumb surgery

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk skated with his teammates on Wednesday for the first time since having thumb surgery last month. The Senators captain was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Oct. 13 when he was cross-checked by defenseman Roman Josi in the first period. Tkachuk was expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks. "It was awesome. It's just another step in the rehab process, being out there," said Tkachuk, who has three assists in three games this season. "It's just such a great feeling being back with the boys, being back with the group and pushing to be back. ... I've been chomping at the bit to get back with the boys and you know, I felt a lot better than I expected." The Senators play the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS), the first of a seven-game road trip.

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi could return against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. The defenseman and Predators captain has been sidelined the past 12 games with an upper-body injury he sustained on Oct. 23. Josi has five points (one goal, four assists) in eight games this season. He missed the final 25 games of last season and was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PTS), a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue, according to Cleveland Clinic. "It was great to see him out there. Obviously, we miss him when he's out of the lineup, it's pretty obvious," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said after practice Wednesday. "Was nice to have him back earlier in the year, so hopefully he's getting closer to a return. ... For his first practice, I wasn't really evaluating him. I was just happy to see happy to see him out there, and hopefully he felt good."

New York Islanders

Alexander Romanov (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The defenseman was injured in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday when he was boarded behind the net at 19:32 of the third period by Stars forward Mikko Rantanen, who was also given a game misconduct. "Well, I hope [Romanov's] going to be OK at this moment," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said after the game. "I don't know exactly what it is. ... No one was happy to see someone get hurt like this." Romanov has one assist and 31 blocked shots in 15 games this season and is averaging 19:27 of ice time. He missed five games earlier this season with an upper-body injury. "Obviously, I never meant to do that," Rantanen said Wednesday. "I've never done that my whole career. I play hard, but I never try to be dirty on purpose. I think I got clipped a little bit, and then he [fell] forward. Unfortunate moment, but I never really meant to do it. Hopefully he's not too bad." New York is 4-1-0 on a six-game road trip that ends at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2).

Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen is week to week after sustaining burns during a barbecue accident, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. The forward has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 18 games this season. ... Maurice also said Cole Schwindt is expected to be out 2-3 months; the forward will have surgery on his broken arm when the swelling goes down. Schwindt was injured during an 8-5 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday after a collision with teammate Sergei Bobrovsky. Schwindt has two goals in 10 games this season. Florida hosts the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP).

Minnesota Wild

Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body) is questionable against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS). The forward practiced Tuesday after he was a late scratch for the Wild's 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Ryan Hartman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a lower-body injury. The forward was injured in the third period against the Golden Knights. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 20 games this season. Forward Hunter Haightwas recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Buffalo Sabres

Zach Benson (lower body) rejoined the Sabres for their optional morning skate Wednesday, and it will be a "short period of time before he'll be back," coach Lindy Ruff said. The forward, who missed his ninth straight game when the Sabres played the Calgary Flames, said he "felt pretty good today." ... Ruff also said forward Jason Zucker (illness), who missed his eighth straight game, will be available to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton could play for the Maple Leafs against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNOH). The forward has missed their past five games because of an upper-body injury. He played two games after missing the first 13 of the season because of a lower-body injury. ... Forwards Auston Matthews (lower body), Matthew Knies (lower body) and Nicolas Roy (upper body) will not play Thursday. Matthews will miss his fourth game, Knies and Roy his second each.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jalen Chatfield (upper body) practiced with the Hurricanes on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured on Nov. 6 and is day to day. The defenseman was injured in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Wild on a hit to the head by Tyler Pitlick. Chatfield is expected to miss his seventh straight game Wednesday against Minnesota (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

St. Louis Blues

Jake Neighbours traveled with the Blues on their five-game road trip, which continues at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP). The forward sustained an injury to his right leg during a 6-4 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25 and was expected to be out at least five weeks. "I think if he's ahead of schedule, it's like three days," coach Jim Montgomery said Monday. "It was minimum of four weeks, we thought maximum five." Neighbours has seven points (six goals, one assist) in eight games this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar each will be out for the final three games of the Oilers' seven-game road trip, beginning with Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals, because of upper-body injuries, coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday. Philp, who played 6:23 in a 5-1 loss to the Sabres on Monday, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 15 games this season. Lazar, who played 9:03 in that game, has one goal in nine games. Edmonton used 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Capitals.

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom tweaked something in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and the team is monitoring him. Markstrom is expected to back up Jake Allen against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP).

San Jose Sharks

Jeff Skinner is expected to miss about two weeks because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained during a 2-0 loss to the Flames on Nov., 13. ... Forward Michael Misa (lower body) is considered week to week, but Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he expects Misa to be out longer than Skinner. Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was injured during the morning skate before a game against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 5. San Jose hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360).

