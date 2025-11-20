NHL Status Report: Tkachuk back at practice with Senators after thumb surgery

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk skated with his teammates on Wednesday for the first time since having thumb surgery last month. The Senators captain was injured during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Oct. 13 when he was cross-checked by defenseman Roman Josi in the first period. Tkachuk was expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks. "It was awesome. It's just another step in the rehab process, being out there," said Tkachuk, who has three assists in three games this season. "It's just such a great feeling being back with the boys, being back with the group and pushing to be back. ... I've been chomping at the bit to get back with the boys and you know, I felt a lot better than I expected." The Senators play the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS), the first of a seven-game road trip.