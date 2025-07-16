NHL announces regular-season schedule for 2025-26

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today the 2025-26 regular-season schedule, which will commence on Tuesday, Oct. 7 with a tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the U.S., and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The season’s opening night is highlighted by the Florida Panthers raising their second Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena at 5 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New York Rangers in a Metropolitan Division matchup at Madison Square Garden. Then, at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Colorado Avalanche will visit the LA Kings in a Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

The following night, Wednesday, Oct. 8, will feature TNT’s season debut with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins visiting the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

Games on Oct. 8 will also include four Canadian teams in action, as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Canadian Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 13 will mark the first games available on Prime Video as part of its Prime Monday Night Hockey programming: a doubleheader featuring the Detroit Red Wings at the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the St. Louis Blues at the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 1,312-game regular-season schedule -- 82 games per team -- will conclude Thursday, April 16. A complete listing of each team’s 2025-26 regular-season schedule is attached, and each team’s home opener is listed below.

2025-26 NHL Regular-Season Schedule Notable Dates

Three Original Six teams will be celebrating their centennial year during the 2025-26 season: the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers. Each team’s opening games are listed below:

Oct. 7, Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers

Oct. 7, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

Oct. 9, Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings

Oct. 11, Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks (Chicago’s first home game)

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild will both be celebrating their 25th anniversaries during the 2025-26 season. Both teams begin the season on the road on Oct. 9, as the Blue Jackets will face off against the Nashville Predators and the Wild against the St. Louis Blues. The Wild’s home opener will take place on Oct. 11 versus the Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets’ home opener will take place on Oct. 13 versus the New Jersey Devils.

Oct. 9 will also be the New York Islanders’ first game of the season, in which Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, could make his NHL debut in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

All 32 teams will be in action on Saturday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in the 2025 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal and play regular-season games in Sweden, as they will face off in a pair of regular-season games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 16.

The first rematch of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final will take place on Nov. 22, when the Panthers host the Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. In addition, Edmonton will host Florida on March 19 at Rogers Place.

The Thanksgiving Showdown will feature the New York Rangers at the Boston Bruins on Friday, Nov. 28 and be broadcast on TNT in the U.S.

On Friday, Jan. 2, the Discover NHL Winter Classic will feature the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers outdoors at loanDepot Park in Miami. The game, which will be broadcast on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports at 8 p.m. ET, continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year.

Jan. 17 will mark Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada and will feature all seven Canadian teams in action, including Montreal at Ottawa; Toronto at Winnipeg; NY Islanders at Calgary; and Edmonton at Vancouver.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play host to the Boston Bruins outdoors in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The outdoor game will be broadcast by ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 6-24, when the world’s top NHL players will gather in Milan and Cortina for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports (TNT/HBO Max), Sportsnet, Prime Video and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2025-26 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.

Ticketing information for NHL Events will be announced a later date. Fans can sign up for news and information for all NHL Events at https://www.nhl.com/events/.

Reminder: Scheduling Matrix

Each Division Has Eight Teams

Games Within Division

5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away)

1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away)

1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away)

Games Within Conference (Non-Division)

4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)

4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)

Non-Conference Games

16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)

Grand Total – 82 Games

41 home / 41 away