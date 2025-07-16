NHL releases 2025-26 regular-season schedule

The NHL released its 1,312-game, 2025-26 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

The season starts on Oct. 7 with a nationally televised tripleheader on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

The schedule also includes two games in Sweden in November and an 18-day break in February for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will feature NHL players on the world's biggest stage for the first time since 2014.

The state of Florida will be front and center during the season. In fact, the first game of the season will see the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers raise their banner before hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena (5 p.m. ET).

Also that night, the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (8 p.m. ET), then the Colorado Avalanche will visit the Los Angeles King at Crypto.com Arena (10:30 p.m. ET).

The following night, Oct. 8, will feature TNT's season debut with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins visiting Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET) and Mitch Marner making his Vegas Golden Knights debut at home against the Kings (10 p.m. ET).

That night will also see four Canadian teams in action as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers hosting the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Each game will be broadcast on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.