NHL releases 2025-26 regular-season schedule

The NHL released its 1,312-game, 2025-26 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

The season starts on Oct. 7 with a nationally televised tripleheader on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

The schedule also includes two games in Sweden in November and an 18-day break in February for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will feature NHL players on the world's biggest stage for the first time since 2014.

The state of Florida will be front and center during the season. In fact, the first game of the season will see the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers raise their banner before hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena (5 p.m. ET).

Also that night, the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (8 p.m. ET), then the Colorado Avalanche will visit the Los Angeles King at Crypto.com Arena (10:30 p.m. ET).

The following night, Oct. 8, will feature TNT's season debut with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins visiting Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET) and Mitch Marner making his Vegas Golden Knights debut at home against the Kings (10 p.m. ET).

That night will also see four Canadian teams in action as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers hosting the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Each game will be broadcast on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Oct. 13, which is Canadian Thanksgiving, will mark the first week of "Prime Monday Night Hockey," a doubleheader featuring the Detroit Red Wings at the Maple Leafs (4 p.m. ET), followed by the St. Louis Blues at the Vancouver Canucks (7:30 p.m. ET).

All 32 teams will be playing on Oct. 11 and Oct. 28. The games on Oct. 28 will be spread out, starting with the Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers at 6 p.m. ET and concluding with the Kings at the San Jose Sharks at 11 p.m. ET.

The Penguins and Nashville Predators will participate in the 2025 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal and play regular-season games in Stockholm on Nov. 14 and 16.

The first rematch of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final will take place on Nov. 22 when the Panthers host the Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. In addition, Edmonton will host Florida at Rogers Place on March 19.

The Thanksgiving Showdown will feature two Original Six teams with the Rangers visiting the Bruins on Nov. 28.

The Rangers will also be in the national spotlight again on Jan. 2, when they play Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Panthers' first outdoor game and the NHL's first outdoor game in Florida will be held at loanDepot Park, home of MLB's Miami Marlins.

Jan. 17 will mark Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada and will feature all seven Canadian teams in action, including the Canadiens at the Ottawa Senators; the Maple Leafs at the Winnipeg Jets; the New York Islanders at the Flames and the Oilers at the Canucks.

On Feb. 1, the spotlight will once again be on Florida, this time in Tampa, where the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That same week, the NHL will pause after the games on Feb. 5 for players to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Play will resume on Feb. 25.

The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports, Sportsnet, Prime Video and TVA Sports are the NHL's national broadcast partners for the 2025-26 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.

