NHL Prince of Wales Trophy Winners

1st awarded in 1924, presented to Eastern Conference champion since 1994

prince-of-wales
His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, donated the trophy to the NHL in 1924. From 1927-28 through 1937-38, it was presented to the team finishing first in the American Division. (The team finishing first in the Canadian Division received the O'Brien Trophy during these years.)

From 1938-39, when the NHL reverted to one division, to 1966-67, the Prince of Wales Trophy was presented to the team that won the regular-season championship. After expansion in 1967-68, it again became a divisional trophy and was awarded to the regular-season champion of the East Division through the end of the 1973-74 season. Beginning in 1974-75, it was awarded to the regular-season winner of the conference bearing the name of the trophy.

From 1981-82 through 1992-93, the trophy was presented to the playoff champion in the Wales Conference. Since 1993-94, it has been presented to the playoff champion in the Eastern Conference.

Because of temporary divisional realignment due to COVID-19 in 2020-21, the third round of the playoffs was renamed the semifinals, instead of the conference finals. The Prince of Wales Trophy was awarded to the Tampa Bay Lightning after they defeated the New York Islanders in the semifinals.

NYR@FLA, ECF Gm6: Panthers defeat Rangers for Eastern Conference Final win

Prince of Wales Trophy Winners

  • 2024: Florida Panthers
  • 2023: Florida Panthers
  • 2022: Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2021: Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2020: Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2019: Boston Bruins
  • 2018: Washington Capitals
  • 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2015: Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2014: New York Rangers
  • 2013: Boston Bruins
  • 2012: New Jersey Devils
  • 2011: Boston Bruins
  • 2010: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 2009: Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2008: Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2007: Ottawa Senators
  • 2006: Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2004: Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2003: New Jersey Devils
  • 2002: Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2001: New Jersey Devils
  • 2000: New Jersey Devils
  • 1999: Buffalo Sabres
  • 1998: Washington Capitals
  • 1997: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1996: Florida Panthers
  • 1995: New Jersey Devils
  • 1994: New York Rangers
  • 1993: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1992: Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1991: Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 1990: Boston Bruins
  • 1989: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1988: Boston Bruins
  • 1987: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1986: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1985: Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1984: New York Islanders
  • 1983: New York Islanders
  • 1982: New York Islanders
  • 1981: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1980: Buffalo Sabres
  • 1979: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1978: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1977: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1976: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1975: Buffalo Sabres
  • 1974: Boston Bruins
  • 1973: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1972: Boston Bruins
  • 1971: Boston Bruins
  • 1970: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1969: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1968: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1967: Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1966: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1965: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1964: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1963: Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1962: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1961: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1960: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1959: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1958: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1957: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1956: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1955: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1954: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1953: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1952: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1951: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1950: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1949: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1948: Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1947: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1946: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1945: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1944: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1943: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1942: New York Rangers
  • 1941: Boston Bruins
  • 1940: Boston Bruins
  • 1939: Boston Bruins
  • 1938: Boston Bruins
  • 1937: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1936: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1935: Boston Bruins
  • 1934: Detroit Red Wings
  • 1933: Boston Bruins
  • 1932: New York Rangers
  • 1931: Boston Bruins
  • 1930: Boston Bruins
  • 1929: Boston Bruins
  • 1928: Boston Bruins
  • 1927: Ottawa Senators
  • 1926: Montreal Maroons
  • 1925: Montreal Canadiens
  • 1924: Montreal Canadiens

NHL Clarence S. Campbell Bowl Winners

Stanley Cup Champions

