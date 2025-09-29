Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

Nazar scores hat trick in Blackhawks win; Capitals recover to top Devils in shootout

preseason roundup_092825_nazar

© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Frank Nazar scored a hat trick for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Ryan Donato also scored, Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen and Wyatt Kaiser each had two assists, and Drew Commesso made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (2-1-0).

Hunter Haight scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 17 saves in his first start this preseason for the Wild (1-1-1).

Nazar gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:31 of the first period. He chipped in a backdoor pass from Teravainen at the left post.

Nazar then made it 2-0 at 1:20 of the second period, roofing a shot over the left shoulder of Gustavsson after skating into the right circle with speed.

Haight cut it to 2-1 at 10:48, jamming in his own rebound in the crease.

Donato extended the lead to 3-1 at 7:31 of the third period. He finished a cross-ice spinning backhand pass from Connor Bedard

Nazar shot into an empty net at 19:01 for the 4-1 final.

Capitals 3, Devils 2 (SO): The Washington Capitals recovered for a 3-2 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Graeme Clarke and Ryan Leonard scored for the Capitals (3-0-0), and Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

Nico Hischier and Shane Lachance scored, and Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils (2-2-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 16 of 18 shots over the first two periods. Nico Daws made three saves in relief.

Clarke gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 15:58 of the first period when he collected a loose puck in front and buried it into a wide-open net.

Leonard extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:25 of the second period, skating around Brenden Dillon before sending a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Markstrom from the left face-off circle. Leonard was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Hischier cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 15:10. Hughes fed a pass to Hischier, who then swept it by Lindgren from the slot.

Lachance tied it 2-2 on the power play at 16:00 of the third period, batting a puck out of the air at the top of the crease.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Leonard and Andrew Cristall scored for Washington in the shootout.

Capitals at Devils | Recap

Senators 2, Devils 0: Stephen Halliday and Olle Lycksell scored for the Ottawa Senators in their win against the Devils at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

Georgi Romanov made 30 saves on 31 shots for the Devils (2-2-1).

Linus Ullmark stopped all 14 shots he faced for the Senators (2-1-0).

Tim Stutzle had a chance to put the Senators up 1-0 on a penalty shot at 8:44 of the second period, but he was denied by the right pad of Romanov.

Ullmark robbed Connor Brown with a diving stop along the goal line at the buzzer of the second period.

Halliday gave the Senators a 1-0 lead on the power play at 15:34 of the third period, collecting a puck that knocked off the stick of Stutzle before sending it over the glove of Romanov.

Lycksell scored into an empty net at 18:59 for the 2-0 final.

