Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

Frank Nazar scored a hat trick for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.

Ryan Donato also scored, Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen and Wyatt Kaiser each had two assists, and Drew Commesso made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (2-1-0).

Hunter Haight scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 17 saves in his first start this preseason for the Wild (1-1-1).

Nazar gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:31 of the first period. He chipped in a backdoor pass from Teravainen at the left post.

Nazar then made it 2-0 at 1:20 of the second period, roofing a shot over the left shoulder of Gustavsson after skating into the right circle with speed.

Haight cut it to 2-1 at 10:48, jamming in his own rebound in the crease.

Donato extended the lead to 3-1 at 7:31 of the third period. He finished a cross-ice spinning backhand pass from Connor Bedard

Nazar shot into an empty net at 19:01 for the 4-1 final.