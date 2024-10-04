Oct. 3: NHL Preseason Roundup

Byfield gets hat trick in Kings win; Robertson scores 2 more goals for Maple Leafs

lak-byfield-roundup

© David Kirouac/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Quinton Byfield scored a hat trick for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins at Centre Videotron in Quebec City on Thursday.

Adrian Kempe also scored, and Kevin Fiala had two assists for the Kings (4-0-1). David Rittich allowed one goal on 14 shots.

Patrick Brown scored for the Bruins (2-3-1). Joonas Korpisalo allowed four goals on 23 shots.

Byfield gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 12:00 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush. He then pushed it to 2-0 just 25 seconds later when he put in a rebound in front.

Brown scored 10 seconds after that to cut it to 2-1.

Kempe pushed it to 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 4:51 of the third period, finishing off a 2-on-1 with Anze Kopitar.

Byfield completed the hat trick to make it 4-1 at 8:00, redirecting a centering pass from Phillip Danault past Korpisalo.

Maple Leafs 2, Red Wings 0: Nicholas Robertson scored two more goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Robertson has scored the past five goals over three preseason games for Toronto.

Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves, and Max Pacioretty had two assists for the Maple Leafs (3-1-1).

Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Red Wings (3-2-1).

Robertson gave Toronto a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 17:54 of the first period. Easton Cowan found Robertson in the right circle for a one-timer that beat Talbot stick side.

Robertson extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:34 of the third period, scoring off a forehand-to-backhand move on the rush.

Maple Leafs at Red Wings | 10/3/24 | Recap

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1: Tristan Jarry made 33 saves, including 14 in the third period, to help the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Valtteri Puustinen, Jonathan Gruden and Kevin Hayes scored for the Penguins (3-3-0).

Cole Sillinger scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 21 saves for the Blue Jackets (4-3-0).

Sillinger put Columbus in front 1-0 at 7:24 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Kent Johnson. Sillinger had come out of the penalty box nine seconds earlier after being called for cross-checking at 5:15.

Puustinen tied it 1-1 at 4:52 of the second period. He scored at the right side of the net after Ville Koivunen fed him with a backhand from below the goal line while falling down.

Gruden gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 4:56 of the third period on a redirection in front, and Hayes scored into an empty net with 43 seconds left for the 3-1 final.

Columbus forward Dmitri Voronkov played one shift, lasting 15 seconds, early in the first period before missing the rest of the game because of an upper-body injury.

The teams will play again at Pittsburgh on Friday in the preseason finale for each.

Flyers 5, Devils 4: Anthony Richard and Emil Andrae each had a goal and two assists for the Philadelphia Flyers in their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Oliver Bonk had two assists for the Flyers (4-3-0). Ivan Fedotov made seven saves before being relieved midway through the second period by Aleksei Kolosov, who allowed three goals on 13 shots.

Kevin Labanc scored a hat trick, and Isaac Poulter allowed five goals on 29 shots for the Devils (1-6-0), who were playing a split-squad game with the rest of the team preparing for the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Sabres in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN).

Ollie Lycksell gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:00 of the first period, poking in a loose puck from in front of the crease following a shot by Bonk.

Ryan Schmelzer tied the game 1-1 at 10:35 with a one-timer off the rush.

Jon-Randall Avon put Philadelphia up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 1:28 of the second period. He skated in from the blue line and beat a pair of defenders before putting a wrist shot off Poulter and into the net.

Labanc tied it 2-2 at 18:36, but the Flyers went back in front 3-2 just 16 seconds later when Andrae scored with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Richard made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 3:58 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Andrae.

Labanc scored his own power-play goal during a 5-on-3 to cut it to 4-3 at 11:19.

Noah Cates put the Flyers up 5-3 with a power-play goal at 18:34.

Labanc completed the hat trick with Poulter pulled for an extra skater to cut it to 5-4 with 11 seconds remaining.

Devils at Flyers | 10/3/24 | Recap

Blues 4, Stars 3: Jordan Kyrou scored 1:43 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues the win against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Philip Broberg and Kasperi Kapanen each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (2-4-0). Jordan Binnington made 17 saves.

Logan Stankoven scored twice for the Stars (5-0-1), who were playing their final preseason game. Jake Oettinger made 25 saves.

Stankoven cut it to 3-2 at 11:40 of the third period. He then tied it 3-3 with 40 seconds remaining and Oettinger pulled for an extra attacker.

Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:51 of the first period.

Mathieu Joseph tied it 1-1 at 8:33 of the second period.

Broberg scored his first goal with the Blues to put them in front 2-1 at 1:23 of the third period. The defenseman joined the St. Louis as a restricted free agent on Aug. 20 after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheet of two years, $9.16 million ($4.58 million average annual value).

Kapanen pushed it to 3-1 at 11:16. The forward signed a one-year, $1 million contract with St. Louis on July 1.

Stars at Blues | 10/3/24 | Recap

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Winter sports mural at Maryland rink highlights diversity

Utah ‘great hockey market,’ former Salt Lake City Golden Eagles say 

Blue Jackets anticipating ‘awesome’ experience at 2025 Stadium Series

Trophy Tracker: Keefe of Devils preseason choice for Jack Adams as coach of year

2024-25 NHL season could be filled with milestones

Hutson confident 'better years' ahead for Canadiens, young defense corps

Barrie signs 1-year, $1.25 million contract with Flames

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Oshie shares incredibly long van Riemsdyk putt on indoor carpet

Utah Hockey Club debut has ESPN talent excited 'to be part of something new'

Lightning’s Geekie suspended 1 preseason game

Hughes says Devils ready to bounce back starting with opener at Global Series 

EA Sports 'NHL 25' brings new 'Ice-Q' technology to popular video game series

Sorokin will do 'everything to be ready' for Islanders' season opener

Laine on knee sprain: 'Could have been much worse'

Palat tours art museum ahead of Global Series in Czechia

Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2024-25