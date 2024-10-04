Oct. 3: NHL Preseason Roundup

Quinton Byfield scored a hat trick for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins at Centre Videotron in Quebec City on Thursday.

Adrian Kempe also scored, and Kevin Fiala had two assists for the Kings (4-0-1). David Rittich allowed one goal on 14 shots.

Patrick Brown scored for the Bruins (2-3-1). Joonas Korpisalo allowed four goals on 23 shots.

Byfield gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 12:00 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush. He then pushed it to 2-0 just 25 seconds later when he put in a rebound in front.

Brown scored 10 seconds after that to cut it to 2-1.

Kempe pushed it to 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 4:51 of the third period, finishing off a 2-on-1 with Anze Kopitar.

Byfield completed the hat trick to make it 4-1 at 8:00, redirecting a centering pass from Phillip Danault past Korpisalo.