Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 25:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Winnipeg Jets will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Washington Capitals (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, MNMT)

OR

If the St. Louis Blues lose to the Montreal Canadiens in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; Matrix-MW, Victory+, TSN2, RDS).