NHL Playoffs Buzz: Vilardi to return for Jets against Blues in Game 5

Winnipeg Jets

Gabriel Vilardi will be in the Jets lineup against the St. Louis Blues for Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, FDSNMW).

The forward hasn't played since sustaining an upper-body injury March 23.

He skated in a regular jersey for the fourth straight day during practice Tuesday, on the top line with center Mark Scheifele and left wing Kyle Connor, as well as on the first power-play unit.

"I mean, it's going to be an adjustment, and I've got to be prepared for that right away," Vilardi said Tuesday. "There’s no working back into it. Every play matters right now, as you guys are seeing."

Vilardi set NHL career highs during the regular season in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61) in 71 games.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said he won’t have to monitor Vilardi's shifts or ice time.

"That's all part of that yellow jersey," he said. "He got practice in St. Louis the other day, got the game-time skate (prior to Game 4). It's green light now. There's no holding back. This is playoff hockey. There's no weeding his way in. You've got to go."

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers has skated on his own several times and will join the Jets for the morning skate Wednesday in a noncontact jersey.

He sustained a lower-body injury during a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on April 3 after he took pucks off his foot as well as the inside of his leg on two separate plays. He missed two games and then aggravated it April 12, his second game back.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2. -- Tracey Myers