NHL On Tap: Bratt, Devils eye 7th consecutive victory, host Sharks

Kozak impresses

Tyson Kozak will try to become the first rookie for the Buffalo Sabres (3-4-0) to score a goal in three straight games since defenseman Owen Power (three straight games, 2022-23) when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-3-1) at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS). The 22-year-old forward, chosen by the Sabres in the seventh round (No. 193) of the 2021 NHL Draft, would also be the first Buffalo forward to score in three consecutive games since Victor Olofsson (2019-20). For Toronto, defenseman Chris Tanev is questionable after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday, following an accidental hit to the head in a collision with Devils forward Dawson Mercer.