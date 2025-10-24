NHL players give picks for must-see attractions in League

Like fans, players are passionate about the NHL and watch the product intently.

If they aren't playing on a given night, there is a good chance they are watching.

"Most nights, I'm turning on a game," said Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat. "I might not be watching intently all the time, but it's on in the background and when something happens, I pay attention. I like to be tuned in and stay updated around the League.

"I want more information, so while there are nights I'm staying away, most nights I am tuning in."

And when he does, it's not surprising that Connor McDavid, the star forward with the Edmonton Oilers, is the main attraction.

What about other players? Who do they watch?

NHL.com asked 28 players that very question at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour last month in Henderson, Nevada. McDavid, who has scored at least 100 points in each of the previous five seasons and has led the League in scoring five times in 10 seasons, was named most often, cited by eight players.

"I think he's the closest thing to perfection," said New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. "His hands, his skating, everything. The full package. He's the standard, so I love watching him. And I feel like watching him helps me."