NHL players give picks for must-see attractions in League

Oilers captain McDavid receives most votes, followed by Lightning forward Kucherov in informal NHL.com poll

McDavid Kucherov informal NHL poll

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Like fans, players are passionate about the NHL and watch the product intently.

If they aren't playing on a given night, there is a good chance they are watching.

"Most nights, I'm turning on a game," said Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat. "I might not be watching intently all the time, but it's on in the background and when something happens, I pay attention. I like to be tuned in and stay updated around the League.

"I want more information, so while there are nights I'm staying away, most nights I am tuning in."

And when he does, it's not surprising that Connor McDavid, the star forward with the Edmonton Oilers, is the main attraction.

What about other players? Who do they watch?

NHL.com asked 28 players that very question at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour last month in Henderson, Nevada. McDavid, who has scored at least 100 points in each of the previous five seasons and has led the League in scoring five times in 10 seasons, was named most often, cited by eight players.

"I think he's the closest thing to perfection," said New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal. "His hands, his skating, everything. The full package. He's the standard, so I love watching him. And I feel like watching him helps me."

EDM@OTT: McDavid scores his first goal of the season

McDavid, who has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in eight games this season, gives goalies nightmares when they face him. But on off nights, even the goalies have their eyes peeled on what he's doing to their peers.

"It's a lot of fun watching him speed down and create opportunities and doing things that you don't quite understand how he does it at times and that is coming from someone who plays in the same league as him," Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark said. "That's why it's so cool."

Nikita Kucherov regularly battles McDavid for the scoring title. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward battled him here too, cited by seven players.

Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers sees a lot of Kucherov on the ice, facing him multiple times in Atlantic Division battles each season. Plus, the two bitter rivals have played each other in a Stanley Cup Playoff series three times in the past four years.

"Kucherov is just doing things different out there than everyone else," Reinhart said.

Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues is in the same camp.

"I love watching the way he can slow it down, make plays, the vision he has and how he can handle the puck in traffic," he said. "He's special."

OTT@TBL: Kucherov finds the twine on the power play

Utah Mammoth captain Clayton Keller watches, like DeBrincat, looking for information and pointers. He has been trying to improve his performance on the power play and says Kucherov is a must-watch master class of what to do on the man-advantage.

"He's a guy that's just so smooth, so smart, deceptive," Keller said. "I like to watch him and how he operates the half wall, how many different options he has and how smart he is to open plays up. He's definitely a guy that I'll watch every single game if I'm not playing."

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche was the other player to get multiple votes, selected by three of his peers.

"He's just so explosive and so fast," Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies said. "He makes the guys around him look slow. He can change the game at any time. And he's hard to catch up to."

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes got one vote and half of another. New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes watches his older brother Quinn and Luke Hughes, the youngest of the three who's a Devils defenseman.

Others stood out as well.

Will Cuylle, a forward with the New York Rangers, studies Filip Forsberg, a forward with the Nashville Predators.

"He's pretty skilled with the puck, pretty dangerous," Cuylle said. "Playing against him, you've got to be on your toes. He can get the puck off from anywhere. Really good shooter and playmaker. He's pretty fun to watch."

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy watches Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars, who at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds is one of the most dynamic power forwards in the game.

"Big body, skilled, makes a lot of plays and makes it look easy," Boldy said. "He doesn't complicate it, but he makes everything happen."

VAN@DAL: Rantanen, Robertson combine for PPG in opening period

Patrick Kane broke into the NHL and was must-watch television as "Showtime" with the Chicago Blackhawks during their dynasty years. Almost two decades later, the 36-year-old is with the Red Wings.

Yet, he remains a can't-miss attraction.

"I always liked him," said Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe. "When I was younger, I was a big fan of his. His hands and skill set. He's always been a player I like watching and even to this day. It's pretty cool to play against him and to watch him too."

Let's not forget the goalies. They need some love too.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets is the reigning Vezina Trophy and Hart Trophy winner who regularly watches Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning.

"I like to keep track of him," he said. "I think his game is so different than mine, but so fun to watch."

Dustin Wolf, who finished second in Calder Trophy voting last season to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, is still learning his trade with the Calgary Flames. Wolf says as a smaller goalie (6-foot, 166 pounds), he tends to watch those similar to him, nobody more than Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, who at 5-11, 180 pounds is in his 11th season and has inspired the 24-year-old to chase his dream.

"He's similar in stature, we play in a similar way, and he has found a lot of success being a shorter goalie," Wolf said. "He's a guy that I try to find little details that I can take from him."

Related Content

NHL players give picks for toughest building to play in League

NHL players give predictions for next breakout star in League

NHL players give picks for most underrated in League

Toughest goalies to score on, according to NHL players

Latest News

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Bruins say 6-game losing streak 'is just embarrassing'

Jarvis has goal, assist, Hurricanes edge Avalanche in shootout

Daccord, Kraken shut out Jets, hand them 1st loss in 6 games

Kempe scores in OT, Kings top Stars

Podkolzin breaks tie late, Oilers score 3 in 3rd to rally past Canadiens

NHL On Tap: Bratt, Devils eye 7th consecutive victory, host Sharks

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Gavin McKenna

Tavares closing in on 500th goal in career that was destined for greatness

CHL notebook: Top performers through 1st month of season

Predators defeat Canucks, end 4-game losing streak

Granlund gets NHL career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins

Crosby has 2 goals, assist, Penguins top Panthers to win 4th in row

Celebrini gets hat trick, 5 points, Sharks defeat Rangers in OT for 1st win

Ullmark makes 22 saves, Senators edge Flyers

Donato scores 2 more, lifts Blackhawks past Lightning late

Islanders score 7 against Red Wings, win 4th straight 

NHL Status Report: Hyman nearing return for Oilers