NHL On Tap: Red Wings look to remain on roll against Oilers

Connor roll

Yep, Connor McDavid’s at it again. The Oilers captain is on a five-game assist streak to open the season, tying an NHL career high set in 2023-24. Oh, he has also assisted on a Leon Draisaitl goal 215 times in his career, something only five other players have done more often (Wayne Gretzky assisted Jari Kurri 364 times). The only surprise here is McDavid enters this game still looking for his first goal of the season.