There are four games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Red Wings look to remain on roll against Oilers
Schmaltz, Mammoth seek more offense against Bruins; Ovechkin nearing 900th goal with Capitals
Hot Wings
The Detroit Red Wings (4-1-0) have won four of their first five games of the season for the fourth time in 20 seasons and will try to continue their strong start against the Edmonton Oilers (2-1-1) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (3 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN). The Red Wings have received good production early, including captain Dylan Larkin, who leads them with seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games.
Connor roll
Yep, Connor McDavid’s at it again. The Oilers captain is on a five-game assist streak to open the season, tying an NHL career high set in 2023-24. Oh, he has also assisted on a Leon Draisaitl goal 215 times in his career, something only five other players have done more often (Wayne Gretzky assisted Jari Kurri 364 times). The only surprise here is McDavid enters this game still looking for his first goal of the season.
Wily Mammoth
After scoring eight goals through their first four games of the season, the Utah Mammoth (3-2-0) offense broke out in a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. They’ll look for more against the Boston Bruins (3-2-0) in the third of their four-game homestand at Delta Center (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, NESN, SN360, TVAS) in Salt Lake City. Forward Nick Schmaltz leads Utah with seven points (three goals, four assists) after getting his second NHL hat trick Friday.
Ovi eyes next milestone
Alex Ovechkin is two goals away from 900 in his NHL career with the Washington Capitals (4-1-0), who host the Vancouver Canucks (3-2-0) at Capital One Arena in Washington (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE). Ovechkin, who passed Gretzky last season as the League's all-time leading goal-scorer, scored his first this season in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. He also has 567 career even-strength goals, second in NHL history (Gretzky, 617).
Q vs. Blackhawks
Joel Quenneville is back in Chicago for the first time since returning as an NHL coach when he and the Anaheim Ducks (2-2-0) face the Blackhawks (2-2-2) at United Center (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13). Quenneville resigned as Florida Panthers coach Oct. 28, 2021, after being named in an independent investigation into the Blackhawks for allegations by former player Kyle Beach of sexual assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. The second-winningest coach in NHL history, Quenneville coached Chicago to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
The schedule
Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings, 3 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN
Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13
Boston Bruins at Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, NESN, SN360, TVAS