NHL On Tap: Draisaitl can join Gretzky, Messier in Oilers lore at Flyers

Thursday games

Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m ET; MSG-B, SNW)

The Sabres (1-2-0) will look to build some momentum following their first win of the season, a 3-2 overtime triumph against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The Flames (1-1-1) are 0-1-1 so far on a five-game road trip. Backup goalie Dan Vladar is expected to make his first start of the season for Calgary.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET, BSFL, TSN4, TVAS)

It will be a rematch of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round last season, won by the Panthers in five games. Florida (1-2-0) plays its home opener after beginning the season with three straight games away from home. Toronto (2-1-0) begins a season-long five-game road trip. With six goals through his first three games, Matthews is two shy of the NHL modern era record for most goals in the first four games of a season -- eight, shared by seven players. Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals captain, was the last to do it in 2017-18.

Nashville Predators at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG)

Forward Chris Kreider will try to to extend his season-opening three-game goal and point streaks (four goals, one assist) for the Rangers (2-1-0). Goalie Igor Shesterkin (2-1-0, 2.38 goals-against average, .904 save percentage) has started all three games for New York. Juuse Saros (1-3-0, 3.41 GAA, .887 save percentage, one shutout) has started all four games for Nashville (1-3-0).

Vancouver Canucks at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SNP)

Forward Steven Stamkos will return for the Lightning after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Tampa Bay (1-2-1) returns home after going 0-2-1 on a three-game road trip, when it was outscored 14-8. Vancouver (2-1-0) is 1-1-0 on a five-game road trip following a 2-0 loss at the Flyers on Tuesday. Center Elias Pettersson is in a six-way tie for the NHL lead with five assists and leads the Canucks with six points.

Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1)

Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard has assists in four straight games, including two in Edmonton’s 6-1 win at Nashville on Tuesday. Philadelphia and Edmonton split two games last season with each winning at home: The Flyers won 2-1 in a shootout at Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 9 and the Oilers won 4-2 win at Rogers Place on Feb. 21.

Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSW)

Anze Kopitar will play in his 1,296th regular-season game for the Kings to tie Dustin Brown for the most in Los Angeles history. The center, who has played 18 seasons for the Kings, has points in each of the his three games (two goals, two assists). That included an assist in a 5-1 victory at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday to help Los Angeles (1-1-1) earn its first win of the season. Minnesota (2-1-0) begins a three-game homestand following a 5-2 win at the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW)

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington has stopped 63 of 65 shots in the first two games for St. Louis (1-0-1) with a 0.92 GAA and .969 save percentage. The Blues have not played since a 2-1 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Coyotes center Logan Cooley is tied with Bedard and Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig for the League rookie lead with three points (three assists) through his first three NHL games. Arizona (1-2-0) concludes a season-opening four-game road trip before playing its home opener against the Ducks on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS)

The Golden Knights (4-0-0) can match the 1985-86 Oilers and the 1920-21 Senators for the longest winning streak to begin a season by a reigning Stanley Cup champion with a fifth consecutive victory. Vegas goalies Adin Hill (3-0-0, 1.31 GAA, .951 save percentage) and Logan Thompson (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .957 save percentage) have limited opponents to a combined five goals through four games. Center Mark Scheifele looks to extend his season-opening three-game goal streak (three goals) for the Jets (1-2-0).

Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSW, BSSC)

Stars forward Joe Pavelski scored his 450th NHL goal in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Golden Knights on Tuesday to become the seventh United States-born player to reach that plateau, joining Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513), Joe Mullen (502), Pat LaFontaine (468) and Patrick Kane (451). The Ducks, who defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 in their home opener Sunday, can win their first two home games of a season for the first time since 2019-20.

Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO)

The Kraken attempt to end a season-opening four-game winless streak (0-3-1), outscored 12-3. Despite that, Seattle's penalty kill remains perfect (13-for-13) after going 2-for-2 in their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei has a four-game point streak, including two assists in a 6-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen practiced Wednesday after leaving in the first period Tuesday when a shot hit him in the mask, but his status remains uncertain. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov was called up as insurance by the Hurricanes (3-1-0).

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev leads all NHL goalies with a .958 save percentage and 1.30 goals-against average with a minimum three games played. Center Tyler Johnson has scored three goals and forward Corey Perry has four points (one goal, three assists) for Chicago, which concludes a season-opening five-game road trip.

Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN)

The Bruins (2-0-0), who look to remain unbeaten in their first road game of the season, have been led by forward David Pastrnak (four points; three goals, one assist) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (two assists, six blocked shots). Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic practiced Wednesday but is questionable with a lower-body injury, and forward Kevin Labanc will make his season debut after being a healthy scratch the first three games for the Sharks (0-2-1).