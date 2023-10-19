NHL On Tap: Draisaitl can join Gretzky, Messier in Oilers lore at Flyers

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Thursday.
Draisaitl seeks place on Oilers' list with Gretzky, Messier at Flyers
Leon Draisaitl can join Wayne Gretzky (eight games, 1983-84) and Mark Messier (four games, 1989-90) as the third player in Edmonton Oilers history with a goal streak of at least four from the start of the season when the Oilers visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1). Draisaitl had two power-play goals and two assists in the Oilers’ 6-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, their first victory of the season (1-2-0). The four-point game was the 23rd of Draisaitl’s NHL career, tying him with Nicklas Backstrom for fifth-most among active players behind Sidney Crosby (37), Connor McDavid (32), Alex Ovechkin (32) and Evgeni Malkin (29). The power-play goals, Draisaitl’s 127th and 128th of his NHL career, vaulted him past Ryan Smyth and Glenn Anderson (126 each) for most in Oilers history. The Flyers (2-1-0) look to build on their 2-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks in their home opener Tuesday. Center Sean Couturier scored on a penalty shot, his first goal in 22 months since he was injured and had back surgery twice. Forward Travis Konecny has five points (three goals, two assists) on a season-opening three-game point streak. -- William Douglas, staff writer
Carlsson to debut for Ducks
After Leo Carlsson’s NHL debut was delayed for two games because of a lower-body injury, the Anaheim Ducks’ wait to see the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft play will end when they host the Dallas Stars at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSW, BSSC). The center was injured during practice on Oct. 6 and missed the Ducks' 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights in their season opener Saturday and their 6-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in their home opener Sunday. Carlsson returned to practice on the top line with Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry the past two days. At 18 years and 297 days old, Carlsson will become the third-youngest player to make his NHL debut with Anaheim (1-1-0). Only Oleg Tverdovsky (18 years, 248 days) and Mason McTavish (18 years, 256 days) debuted at a younger age. The Stars (1-0-1) will provide a challenging first test for Carlsson; Dallas is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss at the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights on Tuesday. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Avalanche prepare for Bedard, Blackhawks in home opener
The Colorado Avalanche look to remain undefeated in their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks and rookie sensation Connor Bedard at Ball Arena (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS). Colorado (3-0-0), which has outscored the opposition 11-4, has been led by forward Mikko Rantanen (five points; three goals, two assists), defenseman Cale Makar (four points; two goals, two assists) and center Nathan MacKinnon (three points; one goal, two assists). Bedard has three points (one goal, two assists) and 20 shots on goal averaging 21:13 of ice time in four games for Chicago (2-2-0). When the 18-year-old center faces MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bedard will become the second No. 1 pick in NHL history to face at least five No. 1 picks in his first five career NHL games. Center Nico Hischier, the No. 1 pick of the New Jersey Devils in 2017, faced six No. 1 picks through his first five games. Bedard has already played against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (No. 1 pick, 2005 NHL Draft), Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 1 pick, 2022 NHL Draft), Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (No. 1 pick, 2016 NHL Draft) and Maple Leafs center John Tavares (No. 1 pick by the New York Islanders, 2009 NHL Draft). -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer