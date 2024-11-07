Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 12 games on the schedule for Thursday, one nationally in the United States and one in Canada. Thursday also marks the fifth week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada:
NHL On Tap: Lightning host Flyers with Vasilevskiy 1 win from 300
Hurricanes go for 8 in row; Crosby 2 goals to 600 for Penguins; Jets seek League-leading 13th victory
© Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images
Games of the day
Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU)
Andrei Vasilevskiy can become the fourth active goalie in the NHL to win 300 games. Vasilevskiy (299-148-30) will try for a third time to join Marc-Andre Fleury (563), Sergei Bobrovsky (402) and Jonathan Quick (395) in the 300-win club. Nikita Kucherov has eight points (two goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak and Victor Hedman has five points (one goal, four assists) in a four-game run for the Lightning (7-6-0), who will try to end a three-game slide (0-3-0) after a 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. The Flyers (4-8-1) will scratch Matvei Michkov. The 19-year-old forward was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for October and his 10 points (four goals, six assists) are tied with Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven for the lead among first-year players, but has one assist in his past five games.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT)
The Hurricanes (9-2-0) are on a seven-game winning streak, the longest active run in the NHL. Martin Necas scored with 31 seconds remaining to give Carolina the win against Philadelphia and extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, 11 assists). Andrei Svechnikov had an assist to extend his run to six (four goals, four assists) and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stretched his winning streak to five, the longest of his NHL career. Sidney Crosby needs two goals for 600 in his NHL career. The captain scored for the Penguins (5-7-2) in a 4-3 shootout loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, extending his point streak to four games (five goals, three assists).
Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT)
The NHL-leading Jets (12-1-0) hope to extend a four-game winning streak after a 3-0 victory against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Winnipeg is vying to become the second team in NHL history to earn 13 wins through its first 14 games in a season, following the 2007-08 Ottawa Senators (13-1-0). They'll have to do it against NHL points and assists leader Nathan MacKinnon (25 points; six goals, 19 assists) and Cale Makar (23 points; five goals, 18 assists), who are each on a season-opening 13-game point streak for the Avalanche (6-7-0). MacKinnon had five assists and Makar two in Colorado's 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday that ended a three-game losing streak. Makar could be a game-time decision after the defenseman left the game with a lower-body injury after taking one shift in the third period.
Other Thursday games
Calgary Flames at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN)
The Bruins (6-7-1) look to rebound after a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, when they surrendered three power-play goals and were 0-for-6 on the man-advantage. The Flames (7-5-1) hope to build off their 3-2 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau is two assists shy of 500 in the NHL.
New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, RDSI, TSN5)
Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk looks to extend his five-game point streak (four goals, four assists). He had an assist for the Senators (6-6-0) in a 5-1 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Kyle Palmieri has a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists; four points) for the Islanders (5-6-2), who have won two of three.
Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, FDSNO)
The Panthers (9-3-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak in their first game since a 6-4 victory against the Dallas Stars at the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal in Tampere on Saturday. Sam Reinhart has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak. Steven Stamkos has scored goals in two of his past three games for the Predators (4-8-1), one in a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Nashville's fourth defeat in five games.
Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSGSN2)
Jesper Bratt has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past eight games for the Devils (8-5-2), including a goal and an assist in their 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The Canadiens (4-7-2) have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Montreal captain Nick Suzuki is one point from 300 in the NHL.
Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)
Artemi Panarin needs one point for 800 in his NHL career after he scored two goals for the Rangers (8-2-1) in a 5-2 win against the Islanders on Sunday. The Rangers have won two in a row and three of four. The Sabres (5-7-1) have at least one point in six of their past seven games against the Rangers (3-1-3) and four straight on the road (2-0-2). Five of the past seven games between Buffalo and New York have been decided in overtime or a shootout.
Utah Hockey Club at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16)
The Blues (7-6-0) seek their third consecutive win on home ice. Utah (5-5-3) has lost six of seven (1-4-2) and will try to end a five-game slide away from Delta Center (0-3-2).
Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN)
The Stars (7-4-0) play their first game since the Global Series. Matt Duchene has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak. Connor Bedard has four multipoint games this season for the Blackhawks (5-8-1) and 16 in the NHL, third most by a teenager in team history behind Eddie Olczyk (29) and Patrick Kane (24).
Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNP)
Kevin Fiala has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak for the Kings (8-3-3), including a goal in a 5-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The Canucks (6-2-3) have won two in a row and six of eight after a 5-1 victory at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Captain Quinn Hughes had three assists and became the fastest player in Canucks history to reach 300 assists and the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach that milestone behind Bobby Orr (346 games) and Brian Leetch (368).
Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA)
Frederick Gaudreau has six points (two goals, four assists) during four-game point streak for the Wild (8-2-2), tied for the longest run of his NHL career. The Sharks (4-8-2) have won four of five. Jake Walman has points in three of his past four games (one goal, six assists) including consecutive three-point games in wins against Utah (5-4 in overtime Oct. 28) and the Kings (4-2 on Oct. 29).