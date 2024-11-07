NHL On Tap: Lightning host Flyers with Vasilevskiy 1 win from 300

Other Thursday games

Calgary Flames at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN)

The Bruins (6-7-1) look to rebound after a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, when they surrendered three power-play goals and were 0-for-6 on the man-advantage. The Flames (7-5-1) hope to build off their 3-2 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau is two assists shy of 500 in the NHL.

New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, RDSI, TSN5)

Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk looks to extend his five-game point streak (four goals, four assists). He had an assist for the Senators (6-6-0) in a 5-1 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Kyle Palmieri has a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists; four points) for the Islanders (5-6-2), who have won two of three.

Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, FDSNO)

The Panthers (9-3-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak in their first game since a 6-4 victory against the Dallas Stars at the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal in Tampere on Saturday. Sam Reinhart has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak. Steven Stamkos has scored goals in two of his past three games for the Predators (4-8-1), one in a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Nashville's fourth defeat in five games.

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSGSN2)

Jesper Bratt has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past eight games for the Devils (8-5-2), including a goal and an assist in their 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The Canadiens (4-7-2) have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Montreal captain Nick Suzuki is one point from 300 in the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)

Artemi Panarin needs one point for 800 in his NHL career after he scored two goals for the Rangers (8-2-1) in a 5-2 win against the Islanders on Sunday. The Rangers have won two in a row and three of four. The Sabres (5-7-1) have at least one point in six of their past seven games against the Rangers (3-1-3) and four straight on the road (2-0-2). Five of the past seven games between Buffalo and New York have been decided in overtime or a shootout.

Utah Hockey Club at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16)

The Blues (7-6-0) seek their third consecutive win on home ice. Utah (5-5-3) has lost six of seven (1-4-2) and will try to end a five-game slide away from Delta Center (0-3-2).

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN)

The Stars (7-4-0) play their first game since the Global Series. Matt Duchene has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak. Connor Bedard has four multipoint games this season for the Blackhawks (5-8-1) and 16 in the NHL, third most by a teenager in team history behind Eddie Olczyk (29) and Patrick Kane (24).

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNP)

Kevin Fiala has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak for the Kings (8-3-3), including a goal in a 5-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The Canucks (6-2-3) have won two in a row and six of eight after a 5-1 victory at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Captain Quinn Hughes had three assists and became the fastest player in Canucks history to reach 300 assists and the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach that milestone behind Bobby Orr (346 games) and Brian Leetch (368).

Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA)

Frederick Gaudreau has six points (two goals, four assists) during four-game point streak for the Wild (8-2-2), tied for the longest run of his NHL career. The Sharks (4-8-2) have won four of five. Jake Walman has points in three of his past four games (one goal, six assists) including consecutive three-point games in wins against Utah (5-4 in overtime Oct. 28) and the Kings (4-2 on Oct. 29).