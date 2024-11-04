Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

SECOND STAR – MARTIN NECAS, C, CAROLINA HURRICANES

Necas shared the League lead with 3-6—9 in three games, tallying multiple points in each contest to lift the Hurricanes (8-2-0, 16 points) to a perfect week and their sixth straight victory dating to Oct. 22. He collected 1-1—2, highlighted by an assist on Sebastian Aho’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 triumph against the Vancouver Canucks Oct. 28. Necas then registered 1-3—4, both his third career three-assist and four-point performances, in an 8-2 win versus the Boston Bruins Oct. 31. He added 1-2—3, including the tying goal and an assist on the game-winner, in a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals Nov. 3. The 25-year-old Necas, who has found the score sheet in each contest during Carolina’s current six-game winning streak (5-10—15), ranks ninth in the NHL with 6-12—18 through 10 total appearances this season. His 18 points are tied with Eric Staal (9-9—18 in 2005-06) for the most by a Hurricanes/Whalers player through the team’s first 10 games of a campaign.