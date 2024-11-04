NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 3.
Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week
Capitals captain, Hurricanes forward Necas, Penguins center Crosby earn honors
FIRST STAR – ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Ovechkin scored in all four of his contests, leading or co-leading the NHL in goals (5), points (9) and plus/minus (+7) to power the Capitals (8-3-0, 16 points) to a 3-1-0 week. He notched two goals, his 174th career multi-goal performance (2nd in League history), in a 5-3 triumph over the New York Rangers Oct. 29. Ovechkin then posted back-to-back 1-2—3 games, in a 6-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens Oct. 31 and a 7-2 win versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 2. He became the fourth player in NHL history to record consecutive three-point outings at age 39 or older, joining Jean Ratelle (2x, last: Nov. 27-29, 1980: 1-5—6 w/ BOS), Tim Horton (March 5-6, 1969: 2-4—6 w/ TOR) and Gordie Howe (Oct. 27-31, 1968: 2-4—6 w/ DET). Ovechkin finished the week with one goal in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 3, making him the first player to register a four-game goal streak at age 39 or older since Jaromir Jagr from March 20-25, 2013 (4-3—7 w/ DAL). Ovechkin, who ranks second on Washington with 7-7—14 through 11 appearances this season, now has 860 goals in his NHL career – 35 shy of passing Wayne Gretzky’s League record.
SECOND STAR – MARTIN NECAS, C, CAROLINA HURRICANES
Necas shared the League lead with 3-6—9 in three games, tallying multiple points in each contest to lift the Hurricanes (8-2-0, 16 points) to a perfect week and their sixth straight victory dating to Oct. 22. He collected 1-1—2, highlighted by an assist on Sebastian Aho’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 triumph against the Vancouver Canucks Oct. 28. Necas then registered 1-3—4, both his third career three-assist and four-point performances, in an 8-2 win versus the Boston Bruins Oct. 31. He added 1-2—3, including the tying goal and an assist on the game-winner, in a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals Nov. 3. The 25-year-old Necas, who has found the score sheet in each contest during Carolina’s current six-game winning streak (5-10—15), ranks ninth in the NHL with 6-12—18 through 10 total appearances this season. His 18 points are tied with Eric Staal (9-9—18 in 2005-06) for the most by a Hurricanes/Whalers player through the team’s first 10 games of a campaign.
THIRD STAR – SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Crosby factored on seven of the Penguins’ eight total goals (all except an empty-netter in their final contest), totaling 4-3—7 and two game-winning goals in three appearances to lead Pittsburgh (5-7-1, 11 points) to a pair of victories. He posted three helpers, his 64th career three-assist game (t-6th in NHL history) and 180th career three-point performance (7th in NHL history), in a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild Oct. 29. Crosby then scored twice in each of his next two outings, highlighted by his 22nd career overtime goal (2nd in NHL history) in a 2-1 triumph over the Anaheim Ducks Oct. 31 and 93rd career game-winning goal (t-14th in NHL history) in a 3-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 2. The 37-year-old Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 5-9—14 in 13 total contests this season, will face Ovechkin for the 70th time in the regular season and 95th time overall when Pittsburgh visits Washington this Friday, Nov. 8 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, Hulu, SN, TVAS).