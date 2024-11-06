Mailbag: Stolarz has edge as Maple Leafs starting goalie; Ruff’s impact on Sabres

I know it's been talked about, but would it be easier for the Ducks to move Cam Fowler and John Gibson between now and the trade deadline or the offseason, and who do you see as potential partners for each player? -- @punmasterrifkin

It's never easy to move players who are north of 30 years old with multiple years remaining on their contracts. Fowler is 32 and signed through next season. He turns 33 on Dec. 5. Gibson is 31 and signed through 2026-27. So, no, it won't be easy for the Ducks to move either player this season, but that's OK because they don't have to. The Ducks can easily operate with Fowler as a top four defenseman and Gibson, once he's healthy and able to return, rotating starts with Lukas Dostal. He has been on injured reserve all season recovering from an emergency appendectomy he had Sept. 25.

I could argue that the Ducks are better off with Fowler and Gibson than they are with the draft picks or prospects they'd get in return for the players. Their contracts are not burdens based on Anaheim's salary cap structure. Gibson will insulate Dostal enough to allow the 24-year-old to gradually move into the No. 1 role. Fowler still plays at least 21 minutes per game, which helps insulate younger defensemen like Pavel Mintyukov, 20, Olen Zellweger, 21, and Jackson LaCombe, 23. They make Anaheim better, and even a rebuilding team must take positive strides toward being a contender each season. So, unless a team came at them with the proverbial offer they can't refuse, there should be no rush to trade Fowler and Gibson.

That said, teams should be interested in both. The Avalanche should be interested in Gibson considering the struggles of Alexandar Georgiev and the fact he's in the final season of his contract and a pending unrestricted free agent. The Avalanche are in their window now to win the Stanley Cup again, and maybe multiple times, and they don't want to be taken down by inferior goaltending. However, I will admit it's hard to judge how valuable Gibson is as a No. 1 goalie now because it's been a long time since he played on a postseason-contending team. He was one of the best goalies in the NHL from 2015-19, going 103-69-28 with a 2.42 GAA, .922 save percentage and 16 shutouts in 210 games (204 starts), but the Ducks started going in the wrong direction coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and so did Gibson's game. He is 54-103-28 with a 3.46 GAA, .899 save percentage and five shutouts in 190 games (187 starts) the past four seasons. A return to a contending team might reignite Gibson's game, but it's also possible he is what he is at this point in his career.

Fowler is easier to predict as a defenseman who can play 20 minutes per game in all situations. He's a lefty who still can skate well and he has a lot of experience (985 games played). If he were in the final season of his contract, he'd be an attractive trade deadline rental to any team needing help on the back end. That he is still signed through next season makes him harder to acquire because the Ducks' price in theory should go up if a team wants Fowler for multiple playoff runs.