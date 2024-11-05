NHL On Tap: Penguins visit Islanders with Crosby 3 goals from 600

Other Tuesday games

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2)

Adam Gaudette continues to produce for the Senators (6-5-0) with six goals in his past five games. Ottawa is 1-4-0 on the road. The Sabres (4-7-1) have lost three in a row. Tage Thompson's NHL career-high eight-game point streak (six goals, six assists) ended in Buffalo's 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin is one point from 300 in the NHL.

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NESN)

The Maple Leafs (6-5-2) will be without forward Auston Matthews, who is day to day because of an upper-body injury. The Bruins (6-6-1) have won eight straight against Toronto dating to Jan. 14, 2023. They're coming off back-to-back shutout wins over the weekend (3-0 against the Flyers on Friday, 2-0 against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday). The last team to have more consecutive shutouts was the St. Louis Blues, who had four in a row in 2015-16. Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is on a five-game point streak (one goal, six assists).

Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW)

The Flames (6-5-1) will try to get back on track after losing five of six. Center Yegor Sharangovich, who had 31 goals last season, scored his first this season in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Canadiens (4-7-1) have lost three in a row while being outscored 17-6. They're 1-for-12 on the power play after scoring eight goals with the man-advantage in their first nine games.

Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSUN)

Captain Victor Hedman has 582 assists for the Lightning (7-5-0), tied with former teammate Steven Stamkos for second in team history behind Martin St. Louis (588). The Blues (6-6-0) ended a three-game losing streak with their 4-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Goalie Jordan Binnington has 148 wins, tied for second-most in Blues history with Jake Allen. Mike Liut (151) is first.

Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, RDSNW)

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (seven goals, 14 assists) is tied with Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (10 goals, 11 assists) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (five goals, 16 assists) for the NHL lead with 21 points. His multipoint streak ended at seven games (six goals, 11 assists) in a 2-1 win against the Maple Leafs on Sunday. The Wild (8-1-2) have won three in a row. It's the second half of a back to back for the Kings (7-3-3), who defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday. Center Anze Kopitar scored his 70th game-opening goal in the NHL on Monday, passing Luc Robitaille (69) and tying Marcel Dionne for the most in Kings history. Los Angeles is 4-1-1 in its past six.

Utah Hockey Club at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16)

Forward Kyle Connor is on a Jets/Atlanta Thrashers-record season-opening 12-game point streak (nine goals, 10 assists). Winnipeg (11-1-0) has won three in a row while scoring at least six goals in each game. If Connor gets a point Tuesday, he will tie Kevin Stevens (13 games, 1992-93) for the longest run in NHL history to start a season by a United States-born player. Utah (5-4-3) is 1-3-2 in its past six games. Captain Clayton Keller has a team-high 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 12 games.

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, ALT, SN1)

Cale Makar (five goals, 16 assists) and center Nathan MacKinnon (six goals, 14 assists) each bring 12-game, season-opening point streaks into the game for the Avalanche (5-7-0), who have lost three in a row. Makar, a defenseman, is one behind his NHL career-high of 13 in a row set in 2021-22. Colorado forward Artturi Lehkonen is expected to make his season debut after missing the first month because of an upper-body injury. The Kraken (5-7-1) will try to rekindle their offense after being shut out in two straight games. They've lost three in a row and six of seven (1-5-1).

Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNP)

Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes is three assists from 300 in the NHL. Jake DeBrusk scored his first goal for the Canucks (5-2-3) during a 3-2 win against the Sharks on Saturday. The forward signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) July 1. Goalie Kevin Lankinen is 5-0-2 with a 2.25 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and one shutout in seven games. The Canucks have won seven in a row against the Ducks since Nov. 3, 2022, their second longest active run against an NHL team, behind eight straight against the Chicago Blackhawks. This is the second of a six-game homestand for Anaheim (4-5-2). Goalie Lukas Dostal is 4-3-2 with a 2.22 GAA, .937 save percentage and one shutout in nine games.