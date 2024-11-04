Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Center, No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft hasn’t played since season opener Oct. 10

Macklin Celebrini SJS injury to play tuesday

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini will be back in the lineup when the San Jose Sharks host the Columbus Blue Jackets at SAP Center on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA).

The 18-year-old rookie center, who was the No. 1 pick by the Sharks at the 2024 NHL Draft, hasn’t played since reaggravating a hip injury in their season opener Oct. 10, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues. Celebrini, who had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, was placed on injured reserve two days later and returned to practice Oct. 31.

"It [stunk] playing one game and then having to sit out for a bit," Celebrini said after practice Monday. "It's the right thing to do, so I'm feeling great now, and [I] can't wait to get back out there."

Sharks general manager Mike Grier said Oct. 21 they would provide an update on Celebrini’s injury in two weeks. Celebrini confirmed he'd been dealing with a hip injury sustained during a preseason game against the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 1.

"When I went into the boards I hurt my hip a little bit in the preseason game," Celebrini said. "I rehabbed it. I didn't play any preseason games after that and then rehabbed. It was feeling really good, and then [I] reaggravated it during the first game, first shift. I didn't want to not play in that game, so I kind of stuck through it, but at the end of the game something didn't feel right.

"It was just a lot of gym work [and] strengthening all the muscles around [the hip]. [I was] doing a lot of exercises where I'm moving the right way and not putting it in jeopardy."

Celebrini was on a line with forwards Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli at practice.

"Just having him in practice today, the last couple of days, has been good for our group," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I think he's taken the next step of being close to ready to help us. He looks good. Obviously practice is a lot different than an NHL hockey game, so we'll have to see when he gets out there how he reacts to certain things. He's been putting a lot of work in."

San Jose (3-8-2) is last in the Western Conference, one point behind the Nashville Predators. After Tuesday, it hosts the Minnesota Wild on Thursday before beginning a four-game road trip at the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 10.

Celebrini is eager to help the Sharks dig out of their early-season hole.

"I'm excited to play every game, so it [stinks] when you miss 12 games like that," Celebrini said. "We’ve got some really good teams coming next couple days, and I think we are ready for them."

