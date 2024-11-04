McDavid skates with Oilers for 1st time since ankle injury

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid skated with the Edmonton Oilers for the first time Monday since injuring his ankle last week.

The Oilers center and captain participated in an optional morning skate at Rogers Place ahead of their game against the New Jersey Devils (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, MSGSN).

“It feels pretty good,” McDavid said. “Not too much limiting me on the ice. I’m happy with how it feels.”

McDavid initially was expected to be out 2-3 weeks after being injured 37 seconds into a 6-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28, tripping on the stick of Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and falling feet first into the boards.

“When it first happens, obviously you’re concerned that it’s maybe something a little more serious,” McDavid said. “But thankfully we got good news on it and I’ve been doing everything possible to make it feel better.

“I’m not just sitting around waiting for it to feel better. I’m doing a lot of different things and honestly the team here, the medical staff, everybody’s great and understanding that I’m always pushing to play and trying to find that balance.”

McDavid said he doesn’t believe there was any intent to injure on the play.

“No, nothing,” McDavid said. “Is it a two-minute penalty? Probably. But it’s just a hockey play.”

"There was nothing intentional at all. It's a non-issue," Werenski said the day after the game. "I was just reaching for the puck and might have nicked him. ... It [stinks]. He's the best player in the world. You want him on the ice."

There is no specific date for McDavid’s return, but Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch was encouraged to see one of his star players back on the ice.

“I have not talked to T.D. [Forss, head athletic therapist], but hopefully it’s sooner than we initially thought,” Knoblauch said. “But tonight, no. And then day to day. Maybe a week? We’ll see. … He’s a competitor, he wants to be out on the ice. He wants to be helping the team win. And obviously he knows his body and the doctors are giving him their medical advice, and ultimately it’s going to come down to when the doctors think it’s best for him to come back.

“All those top players, or any player, it’s in their DNA that they want to be on the ice for the games and helping their teammates. Any injury, whether it’s one or two [weeks] or months, it’s not easy for the players.”

The Oilers’ first game next week is Nov. 12, at home against the New York Islanders. They then host the Nashville Predators on Nov. 14 before visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs two days later.

“Ultimately it is my body and I’m always going to have a say in how things go, but with that being said, the medical team, the doctors here have been here long enough and have been through enough of these things to know how the process works," McDavid said. "You’ve got to listen to everybody and listen to your body as well, and make the best call with all that information.

“We’re going to go day by day here. We’ll see. It felt good today. We’ll see how it responds and go from there. … There is a good balance, but I am always wanting to play and I always want to be out there with the guys and helping the team any way I can. You can only do that by being out there with them and that’s what I love to do, so I’m always pushing for that. Doctors are always pulling back on that a little bit, but we always find a good balance.”

After losing the night of the injury, Edmonton (6-5-1) responded with wins at Nashville (5-1 on Oct. 31) and at home against the Calgary Flames (4-2 on Sunday).

“I thought it’s been great, two great wins,” McDavid said. “I thought they played great in Nashville, grinded one out last night and a lot of positive stuff. It’s been good.”

Oilers center Leon Draisaitl has stepped up in McDavid’s absence with six points (three goals, three assists) in the two games. Draisaitl leads Edmonton with 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 12 games.

“Amazing,” McDavid said. “He’s such a great player and doesn’t get enough credit as is. So it’s great to see him doing so well and helping the team win some games.”

