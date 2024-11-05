Matthews day to day for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews has an upper-body injury and will not play when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NESN).

The forward and Maple Leafs captain is day to day. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games this season.

Matthews had an assist and three shots on goal in 22:12 of ice time in Toronto’s 2-1 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games.

The Maple Leafs (6-5-2), who are third in the Atlantic Division, are 35-19-2 all-time when Matthews is unavailable.

He missed two games in the Eastern Conference First Round last season because of an illness and undisclosed injury, and one game during the regular season because of the flu.