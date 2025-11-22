NHL On Tap: Panthers can extend winning streak against Oilers in Cup Final rematch

All eyes on Schaefer

It's been nearly impossible to look away from the start that Matthew Schaefer is having to his NHL career after being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He's making a serious case not only for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and even the Norris Trophy as the League's top defenseman, but also for a spot with Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 21 games while also excelling on the defensive side. He's part of why the Islanders (12-7-2) are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games and rocketing up the Metropolitan Division standings. Their next challenge is the St. Louis Blues (6-9-6), who have lost four straight (0-1-3) at UBS Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN, SN1, SN).