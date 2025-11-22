NHL On Tap: Panthers can extend winning streak against Oilers in Cup Final rematch

Robertson goes for goals in six straight for Stars; Canadiens, Maple Leafs look to climb Atlantic standings

Nov 22 On Tap Oilers at Panthers

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are 12 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Cup Final rematch

Though neither the Edmonton Oilers (9-9-5) or the Florida Panthers (11-8-1) are where they expected to be in the standings, there's no question that it's a heavyweight, bad blood clash when the two teams meet. The game Saturday marks the first one this season between the teams that faced each other in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two years, with Florida winning both. The Panthers have won all four regular-season matchups between the teams the past two seasons and are not interested in changing that any time soon. They’ll get a chance to extend the streak at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNW, CITY, SN360).

CBJ@EDM: McDavid scores an unbelievable spin-o-rama goal

Red Wings playing for playoffs

It's refreshing to see the Detroit Red Wings (12-8-1) near the top the Atlantic Division as they try to end a nine-season Stanley Cup Playoff drought. Though they lost 5-0 to the New York Islanders on Thursday, they had come in on a four-game point streak (3-0-1). It's a run they'll try to restart when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-8-2) to Little Caesars Arena (1 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET, NHLN, SN). Detroit is being led by captain Dylan Larkin, who has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 21 games. Alex DeBrincat (23 points) and Lucas Raymond (22 points) aren't far behind.

All eyes on Schaefer

It's been nearly impossible to look away from the start that Matthew Schaefer is having to his NHL career after being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He's making a serious case not only for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and even the Norris Trophy as the League's top defenseman, but also for a spot with Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 21 games while also excelling on the defensive side. He's part of why the Islanders (12-7-2) are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games and rocketing up the Metropolitan Division standings. Their next challenge is the St. Louis Blues (6-9-6), who have lost four straight (0-1-3) at UBS Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN, SN1, SN).

NYI@UTA: Schaefer crushes Barzal's dish into the net for OT-winning goal

Who's hotter than Robertson?

Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson might be the hottest player in the NHL, with nine goals during a five-game streak, and he has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games this season. His run included three straight multigoal games, with Robertson scoring two against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 13, three against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 15 and two against the Islanders on Tuesday. Robertson has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak for the Stars (13-5-3), who have won six of seven (6-1-0), and who face the Calgary Flames (6-13-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, Victory+).

DAL@VAN: Robertson has goals in five consecutive games

Canadiens, Maple Leafs look to gain ground in Atlantic

Though Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-3) forwards Auston Matthews (lower body) and Matthew Knies (lower body) are doubtful to play against the Montreal Canadiens (10-7-3), that doesn't lessen the impact of a game between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens on a Saturday night. The teams, both of which have big dreams this season, are not where they want to be in a crowded Atlantic Division, which makes the two points at stake at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP) all the more important. Cole Caufield leads the Canadiens and is tied for fifth in the NHL with 13 goals. John Tavares, who has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak, leads the Maple Leafs with 12 goals.

The schedule

Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET, NHLN, SN

St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders, 3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN, SN1, SN

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNW, CITY, SN360

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SN-PIT, KONG

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT

Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT2

New York Rangers at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, Victory+

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

