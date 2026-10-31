Pastrnak will one day top Bruins' goals list, Bucyk, Esposito say

David Pastrnak scored the first two goals of his Boston Bruins career against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 10, 2015. Fittingly, they came at Wells Fargo Center (now Xfinity Mobile Arena) in Philadelphia, where he was selected by the Bruins in the first round (No. 25) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Now, 426 goals later, the 28th captain in team history is third all time for goal-scoring with the franchise.

Pastrnak's 428th goal, which came when he scored on a breakaway in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, moved him into sole possession of third place, ahead of Patrice Bergeron, who will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2026 on Nov. 9. It was Pastrnak's 848th regular-season game. Bergeron reached the plateau of 427 in his 1,288th of 1,294 games with the Bruins.