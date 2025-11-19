NHL On Tap: McDavid, Ovechkin go head-to-head when Oilers visit Capitals

Superstar spotlight

Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin will go head-to-head for the 15th time when the Edmonton Oilers (9-8-4) visit the Washington Capitals (9-8-2) at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS). McDavid, the Oilers captain, has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in the previous 14 games against Ovechkin and the Capitals. Ovechkin, who is Washington’s captain, has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists). The Capitals hold an 8-4-2 advantage in the head-to-head matchup. Remarkably, McDavid and Ovechkin have won 32 NHL awards between them ("Rocket" Richard Trophy 10 times, Ted Lindsay Award six times, Art Ross Trophy six times, Hart Trophy six times, Conn Smythe Trophy twice, Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award once, Calder Trophy once). Ovechkin, who has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 19 games this season, won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2018, his 13th NHL season; McDavid, who has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 21 games, is pursuing his first championship in his 11th season and is coming off back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final.